UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RAKBANK Launches Digital Community Platform For SME's

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 01:15 PM

RAKBANK launches digital community platform for SME's

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) Recognising the importance of creating a flourishing ecosystem and environment for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, SMEs, RAKBANK has launched a digital community platform called SMEsouk to support small businesses.

The platform’s core focus is to support SMEs by connecting them with complementary industries for a comprehensive suite of non-banking value-added services such as licensing, accounting, insurance, trade requirements, and more.

The digital community platform serves SMEs in the UAE by addressing the challenges and pain points of conducting business. Similarly, SMEsouk directs users and customers to offers and financial packages available. Likewise, customers will also be able to read through all the latest news, insight and information on what’s shaping the world of business from diverse industries as well as access to a lot of tips and ideas that SMEs can incorporate to help nurture their business’s growth.

Commenting on the new platform, Dhiraj Kunwar, Managing Director of Business Banking at RAKBANK, said, "RAKBANK has partnered with reputable government and private entities to help create a digital ecosystem that we can constantly update and enhance to help in delivering a comprehensive suite of non-banking value-added services that fulfils the needs of the business customers of tomorrow. Our Business Banking customers may also take advantage of the preferential terms that our partners will offer them."

In turn, Peter England, RAKBANK CEO, said that RAKBANK has partnered with a number of service providers in areas such as licensing requirements, accounting solutions, insurance, trade solutions and more to provide a range of value-added services to clients.

"We look forward to growing and developing the range of services and products on SMEsouk which ultimately will bring benefit to all of our clients in the SME ecosystem," he concluded.

Related Topics

World Business UAE May All From Government

Recent Stories

Spinners help Central Punjab gain first innings le ..

4 minutes ago

PM directs CDA Chairman to visit Dharna site, asse ..

19 minutes ago

Mualana needs to show political maturity : Pakista ..

3 minutes ago

Lin Dan's Open exit new blow to fading Olympic hop ..

3 minutes ago

Graphic Novel Based on Mueller Report Probe to Be ..

3 minutes ago

Dizzling shower with cold winds increase demand of ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.