RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) Recognising the importance of creating a flourishing ecosystem and environment for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, SMEs, RAKBANK has launched a digital community platform called SMEsouk to support small businesses.

The platform’s core focus is to support SMEs by connecting them with complementary industries for a comprehensive suite of non-banking value-added services such as licensing, accounting, insurance, trade requirements, and more.

The digital community platform serves SMEs in the UAE by addressing the challenges and pain points of conducting business. Similarly, SMEsouk directs users and customers to offers and financial packages available. Likewise, customers will also be able to read through all the latest news, insight and information on what’s shaping the world of business from diverse industries as well as access to a lot of tips and ideas that SMEs can incorporate to help nurture their business’s growth.

Commenting on the new platform, Dhiraj Kunwar, Managing Director of Business Banking at RAKBANK, said, "RAKBANK has partnered with reputable government and private entities to help create a digital ecosystem that we can constantly update and enhance to help in delivering a comprehensive suite of non-banking value-added services that fulfils the needs of the business customers of tomorrow. Our Business Banking customers may also take advantage of the preferential terms that our partners will offer them."

In turn, Peter England, RAKBANK CEO, said that RAKBANK has partnered with a number of service providers in areas such as licensing requirements, accounting solutions, insurance, trade solutions and more to provide a range of value-added services to clients.

"We look forward to growing and developing the range of services and products on SMEsouk which ultimately will bring benefit to all of our clients in the SME ecosystem," he concluded.