RAKBANK repays US$800 million bond

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) The National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah, RAKBANK, has announced the repayment of the outstanding nominal amount of US$681.67 million on its RAKFunding Cayman Ltd. 5-year US$800 million bond matured on 24th June 2019.

RAKBANK had issued US$500 million bond earlier this year in April 2019 through RAKFunding Cayman Ltd.

Proceeds from the issue along with other internal sources were used to pay back the bond maturing in June 2019, the bank said in a statement.

RAKBANK issues bonds through RAKFunding Cayman Ltd. a special purpose vehicle established in Cayman Islands for the purpose of issuing bonds.