UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RAKBANK Repays US$800 Million Bond

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 03:45 PM

RAKBANK repays US$800 million bond

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) The National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah, RAKBANK, has announced the repayment of the outstanding nominal amount of US$681.67 million on its RAKFunding Cayman Ltd. 5-year US$800 million bond matured on 24th June 2019.

RAKBANK had issued US$500 million bond earlier this year in April 2019 through RAKFunding Cayman Ltd.

Proceeds from the issue along with other internal sources were used to pay back the bond maturing in June 2019, the bank said in a statement.

RAKBANK issues bonds through RAKFunding Cayman Ltd. a special purpose vehicle established in Cayman Islands for the purpose of issuing bonds.

Related Topics

Vehicle Bank April June 2019 From National Bank Of Pakistan Million

Recent Stories

BISE Peshawar Board Matric, Class 9th and 10th Res ..

4 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mozambique o ..

31 minutes ago

Al Bowardi receives Belgium Ambassador

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price announced for Friday

3 hours ago

More than half Pakistanis (53%) believe that indiv ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.