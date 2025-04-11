RAKEZ deepens commercial ties between UAE, UK

(@FahadShabbir)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) took centre stage as the lead sponsor of the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai (BCCD) 's stakeholder reception held in Central London, amplifying its mission to deepen commercial ties between the UK and the UAE.

The event, which welcomed C-suite executives and industry leaders from across the UK, was part of the Chamber's growing series of initiatives and events to support British businesses seeking opportunities in the UAE and the wider middle East.

With interest in the region at an all-time high and over 30 percent of the BCCD's new members in the past year being UK nationals who recently relocated to the UAE, the reception was a timely platform for fostering dialogue and connection.

RAKEZ's sponsorship reflects its growing international engagement—particularly in the UK—as it continues to showcase Ras Al Khaimah as a thriving hub for British enterprises. The event also built on the foundation of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding signed last year between RAKEZ and BCCD to collaborate in supporting UK businesses entering the Ras Al Khaimah market.

BCCD CEO Katy Holmes said, "RAKEZ has been an active member of the BCCD since 2016. Last year, in response to growing interest from our members in Ras Al Khaimah's rapid development, we strengthened our relationship by signing an MoU to support the increasing number of British businesses establishing a presence in the emirate, whilst highlighting its unique business opportunities. RAKEZ is very active internationally–including in the UK–promoting trade with the UAE and our shared goals made them a natural fit as lead sponsors for this UK stakeholder reception.

"

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad highlighted the broader significance of the UK-UAE relationship saying, "Our long-standing relationship with the UK continues to grow stronger as both nations deepen their collaboration across trade, innovation, and sustainability.

He added that Ras Al Khaimah is increasingly becoming a destination of choice for British businesses looking to expand into the Middle East, offering a strategic location, investor-friendly environment, and robust support system.

"At RAKEZ, we are proud to be enabling the success of over 2,200 UK companies—ranging from startups to global players. Events like this reception are invaluable for fostering meaningful connections and unlocking new opportunities for mutual growth," Jallad stated.

As the BCCD continues to take its mission directly to the UK through curated events, RAKEZ's active involvement signals its ongoing role in shaping the narrative of international business expansion and cross-border collaboration.

The economic zone is home to a strong and diverse portfolio of British companies, including global tea producer Ahmad Tea, world-leading laptop remanufacturer A2C, aircraft cabin simulator specialist Spatial Composite, as well as manufacturers such as Manchester Paperbags and JRL Fabrications. It also supports international social enterprises like Waste to Wonder.

By fostering meaningful connections and showcasing the unique advantages of doing business in Ras Al Khaimah, RAKEZ continues to attract UK enterprises and drive forward economic collaboration and shared success.

