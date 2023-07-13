RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networking events

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2023) RAS AL KHAIMAH, 13th July, 2023 (WAM) – Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is committed to fostering connections and driving growth in the emirate. The economic zone regularly organises networking events across industries, recognising the power of working together in today's ever-changing business landscape.

These networking events serve as regular platforms for businesses to meet, exchange ideas, and unlock new possibilities. The economic zone hosts regular events to provide businesses in sectors such as building and construction, food and beverages, manufacturing, automobile, chemicals, cosmetics, and more with regular opportunities to collaborate, network, and thrive with potential partners, vendors, and distributors in cross sectors such as manufacturing, contracting, packaging, and trading. This allows the companies in the RAKEZ community to find business solutions under one roof.

Over the past few months, RAKEZ has brought together more than 1,300 startup and SME owners, industry leaders, and experts from public and private entities to share experiences and expertise. The networking events create an environment that encourages continuous growth and expansion, enabling clients to engage in meaningful discussions, learn from one another, and discover innovative solutions.

The monthly community events hosted by RAKEZ attract hundreds of UAE-based entrepreneurs and SMEs.

These events cover a wide range of informative topics such as targeting and attracting customers, boosting their experience and retaining them; the ups and downs of new entrepreneurial journeys; the tips and tricks of using digital media for business; cultivating innovation, the importance of being agile in a competitive market; and, understanding UAE labour laws and the evolving corporate tax regulations. Attendees can stay up-to-date with the latest business trends, exchange experiences, and form potential partnerships.

“Networking events connect businesses, spark innovation, and drive our clients' ongoing success,” said RAKEZ CEO, Ramy Jallad. “We are committed to providing a platform where industry leaders can come together, share their experiences, and shape the future of their sectors on a regular basis. Together, we create an unstoppable force that fuels ongoing economic growth in Ras Al Khaimah.”

Looking ahead, RAKEZ will continue to organise more networking events targeting different sectors. It will ensure an ongoing opportunity for businesses to connect and thrive, creating a supportive ecosystem that nurtures continuous growth and drives long-term success for businesses. By fostering collaboration and providing regular networking opportunities, RAKEZ supports its clients’ ongoing success and contributes to their ability to thrive in their respective industries.