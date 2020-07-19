RAKEZ expands e-commerce offerings to support entire value chain

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2020) With the continued global surge in the demand for online products and services, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, RAKEZ, has expanded the activities under its e-commerce licence and launched new set-up packages to back the entire e-commerce value chain, from products and services e-traders to storage, fulfilment and logistics providers.

Today, e-commerce is one of the booming industries worldwide and a growing number of start-ups and entrepreneurs are venturing into the field. Just in the first half of 2020, RAKEZ witnessed a 150 percent increase in e-commerce related enquiries compared to the same span last year and a 91 percent rise in new registrations.

"RAKEZ has always been one of the leading hubs for e-commerce businesses, and it is only natural that we continue to come up with more solutions to support this growing industry. This time, we are looking at a macro level, supporting not only e-traders but every enabler in the e-commerce spectrum, such as businesses that offer digital trading platforms, warehousing and inventory management, the fulfilment of orders, delivery services, tech development and back-office support, and more," said Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ.

"We are here not just to provide them with a home and an ecosystem, but support their entire journey through our robust IT and telecom infrastructure and a selection of facilities to set up their operations. Another important factor is our collaborative business community of over 15,000 where they can potentially meet suppliers or service providers," he stated.

Jallad added that the economic zone’s new e-commerce set-up packages are the most competitive ones in the market, packed with unique benefits. "Incentives embedded in our new packages include all type of licencing activities related to e-commerce and customised support boosters offered during these challenging times."

RAKEZ also tied up with online payment gateway solution providers and reputed website and app developers to offer exclusive rates and incentives to clients and help them strengthen their digital presence.