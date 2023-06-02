UrduPoint.com

RAKEZ Highlights Role Of Industrial Zones In UAE’s Manufacturing Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2023 | 07:15 PM

RAKEZ highlights role of industrial zones in UAE’s manufacturing sector

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2023) Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) successfully participated in the second edition of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s (MoIAT) “Make it in the Emirates” Forum held recently, which brought together industry leaders, government officials, and prominent stakeholders to discuss the role of industrial zones in driving economic progress.

The forum aimed to position the UAE as a preferred hub for emerging industries on a global scale and promote local production by attracting investors, innovators, and developers, who can enjoy a world of perks and opportunities provided within the UAE ecosystem.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad participated as a panelist in the “Make it in the Emirates” Forum, discussing the role of industrial zones in attracting local and foreign investors. He also shared insights and forward-thinking perspectives on leveraging industrial zones to propel the growth of the UAE's manufacturing sector.

Highlighting the country’s unique value propositions, Jallad said, “The UAE's secret formula is a blend of ambition, strategic positioning, and unwavering support for businesses. We have built a business-friendly ecosystem, quickly customising solutions for both SMEs and large manufacturers. Our approach is diligent and understanding, aiming for transparency, ease of regulations, and a plug-and-play environment.”

During the engaging panel discussion, Jallad emphasised on the vital role that industrial zones play in economic diversification and their potential to attract local and international investments.

“Specialised industrial zones are ideal incubators for industrialists driving the UAE's non-oil economic transformation. RAKEZ supports industrial companies by offering robust infrastructure, access to global supply chains through logistical hubs and ample growth opportunities in a business-friendly ecosystem,” he said.

Jallad highlighted the economic zone's agility in packaging all the right elements that investors need for their business set-up, operational sustainability and growth in the region. He commented, “Investors today are smart and very much capable of conducting their own research when it comes to where and how to set up. Our role here is to market what the UAE has to offer to the industrialists, simplify their navigation and welcome them into our supportive business community.”

RAKEZ’s participation in the “Make it in the Emirates” Forum further solidified its commitment to the national industrial strategy Operation 300bn of facilitating business growth and driving economic diversification. By engaging with fellow industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and government officials, RAKEZ explored new collaborative opportunities to advance the UAE's industrial sector and promote the country as a thriving business destination.

Related Topics

World Technology Business UAE Progress Hub Market All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Al Zeyoudi discusses boosting economic trade with ..

Al Zeyoudi discusses boosting economic trade with Mexican delegation

47 seconds ago
 MoIAT, Etihad Airways unveil new incentives for IC ..

MoIAT, Etihad Airways unveil new incentives for ICV companies

56 seconds ago
 National Library and Archives&#039; BoD discusses ..

National Library and Archives&#039; BoD discusses preparations for hosting ICA A ..

1 minute ago
 Iran Ready to Cooperate With Friendly Nations in T ..

Iran Ready to Cooperate With Friendly Nations in Training Drone Operators - Air ..

6 minutes ago
 Nigerians face hardship after fuel prices surge

Nigerians face hardship after fuel prices surge

6 minutes ago
 DG LDA orders strict action against defaulters

DG LDA orders strict action against defaulters

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.