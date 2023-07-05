Open Menu

RAKEZ Inks MoU With Manufacturers’ Association Of Israel To Boost Industrial Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 06:15 PM

RAKEZ inks MoU with Manufacturers’ Association of Israel to boost industrial cooperation

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2023) Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has taken a significant step towards expanding economic cooperation between the UAE and Israel by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Manufacturers’ Association of Israel (MAI). The agreement was signed by Chief Government and Corporate Relations Officer of RAKEZ, Yaser Abdulla Al Ahmed, and Deputy CEO of MAI, Adv. Hagai Edri.

RAKEZ Group CEO, Ramy Jallad, said, “It is important that we take steps towards enhancing the level of cooperation between the UAE and Israel through economic exchange. We believe that our partnership with the Manufacturers’ Association of Israel will create new gateways for industrial players in both countries to expand their regional footprints.”

Edri said, “This partnership is an important step towards providing meaningful industrial cooperation opportunities for our members in the UAE. We see RAKEZ as a potential strategic partner that will allow Israeli industries to expand to other markets while maintaining their main industrial activity in Israel in a way that will benefit both organisations, their members and their respective economies.

Under this partnership, RAKEZ and MAI will work together to create investment and expansion opportunities for industrial companies in UAE and Israel. The goal is to boost industrial activities and support business communities in both countries, which will strengthen their economic ties. For this, the two organisations will be welcoming business delegations and hosting B2B events such as seminars and workshops to keep industrialists updated and provide them with networking opportunities.

MAI is a century-old umbrella organisation for industrialists in Israel, particularly in sectors such as high-tech, textiles, fashion, chemical, pharmaceuticals, environment, food, metal, electrical, infrastructure, and consumer products. Currently, the organisation supports 1,800 members which are responsible for over 90 percent of the total industrial output in Israel.

Related Topics

Exchange Business Israel UAE Market Textile Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Wahab Riaz comes under fire on social media for dr ..

Wahab Riaz comes under fire on social media for driving recklessly during Lahore ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE to participate in 2023 World Para Athletics Ch ..

UAE to participate in 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris

31 minutes ago
 No conclusive decision in Dubai meetings with PML- ..

No conclusive decision in Dubai meetings with PML-N, says Shazia Marri

50 minutes ago
 US expresses confidence in policies, programs of P ..

US expresses confidence in policies, programs of Pakistani Govt

1 hour ago
 Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

1 hour ago
 DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early d ..

DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early detection of diseases

2 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

2 hours ago
 AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to be ..

AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to begin Friday in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights Lab

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

18 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East