RAKEZ introduces holding company set-up to back investors in diversifying investments

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, RAKEZ, has announced that it recently introduced holding company set-up, the latest addition to its wide-ranging products and services that supports investors in Ras Al Khaimah.

According to a press release issued by RAKEZ, this type of company structure allows secured investments where business owners can hold shares in different ventures and own assets as a corporate entity, and manage business risks.

Commenting on the announcement, Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, said, "The UAE is one of the safest and most attractive investment destinations in the region and there are abundant existing and upcoming opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah that global investors can take advantage of. Hence, the addition of the holding structure is a natural progression to our business set-up offerings.

"

"This type of formation allows investors to diversify and manage their investments more efficiently. They can own assets and shares in various companies without these investments affecting each other. A holding structure makes entering and exiting ventures transparent."

RAKEZ holding company formation starts from AED10,535. Investors can opt to register under the free zone or mainland jurisdiction with benefits including access to a selection of facilities and the eligibility to apply for UAE Residence visa and a corporate bank account.

Jallad added that the RAKEZ is "continuously exploring other company set-up structures and solutions in an aim to boost the flow of foreign investments to Ras Al Khaimah and the UAE".