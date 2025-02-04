Open Menu

RAKEZ Kicks Off Growth Series 2025 With AI Event For Small Businesses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 05:15 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2025) Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) successfully launched the first event of its Growth Series 2025, “AI on a Budget: Affordable Tools and Smart Automation for Small Businesses,” attracting a diverse group of entrepreneurs eager to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) without significant investment.

The event, hosted at Compass Coworking Centre, featured expert-led sessions from Raizor Vice President–AI Solutions Savio Tovar Dias, and Koshima.ai founders Carlo Pepe and Rob Hayes. These industry leaders demonstrated practical AI tools and strategies, emphasising how small businesses can use smart automation to improve efficiency and effectiveness economically.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad commented on the event’s success, saying, “This session has set a robust tone for our 2025 Growth Series. It was inspiring to see so many entrepreneurs engaged and ready to apply what they’ve learned about affordable AI solutions.

At RAKEZ, we are dedicated to empowering businesses by making such transformative technologies accessible to all, aligning with our mission to support business growth across all sectors.”

The attendees of the event walked away with valuable insights into identifying and implementing the right AI tools for their operations, enabling them to make informed decisions that drive their businesses forward. Additionally, the Growth Series events foster a vibrant networking environment, enhancing community connections among entrepreneurs.

As the Growth Series 2025 progresses, RAKEZ is committed to offering ongoing valuable learning opportunities that support the entrepreneurial community in leveraging cutting-edge technologies for sustainable business growth.

