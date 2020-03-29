RAKEZ launches 'Spring Packages' with online set-up process

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2020) Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, RAKEZ, said that it is launching its 'Spring Packages' online, allowing investors for hassle-free business registration Alongside the remote-friendly feature, the packages are designed to fully support SMEs, industrialists and investors at their stage of development without putting a high cost, a RAKEZ press release said Sunday.

With RAKEZ’s recently-launched Portal 360, investors can easily set up their business by only completing the online registration form, uploading the necessary documents, e-signing the Memorandum of Association, and the licence will be issued electronically.

Entrepreneurs, SMEs and startups keen to explore the market can take advantage of the economic zone’s Office Spring Packages, which provide a choice for a shared workstation, serviced office, private office or customisable office situated in RAKEZ’s premier business zones.

The Office, Storage Warehouse and Industrial Warehouse Spring Packages can all be availed in multiple years and include a free UAE Investor visa, instalment plans, free zone and non-free zone formation options.