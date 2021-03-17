RAKEZ launches e-gaming business package

(@FahadShabbir)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has introduced its e-gaming business set-up package, which supports investors in the fast-growing gaming value-chain such as software and hardware developers, publishers, streaming and support services providers.

The newly launched package covers 18 e-gaming core and support service activities, and investors can select up to three activities in their Primary licence with access to RAKEZ Compass Coworking Centre that offers open, private and scalable workstations with the opportunity to collaborate with like-minded professionals.

As an introductory offer, RAKEZ is offering same renewal rate for life and a free three-year residency visa.

"The middle East has a fast rising online gaming population and this presents promising opportunities for business and collaboration in the e-gaming arena. Our aim is to be the launchpad for the gaming enthusiasts that helps them turn their talent into a thriving business, whether it is game development, game publishing, streaming or distribution," said Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ.

"The e-gaming business set-up package has been designed to support starting entrepreneurs, not only with a licence but with the right ecosystem to grow their business. We do this through our coworking hub which is the ideal platform to meet individuals who share their passion."