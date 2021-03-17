UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RAKEZ Launches E-gaming Business Package

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 06:15 PM

RAKEZ launches e-gaming business package

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has introduced its e-gaming business set-up package, which supports investors in the fast-growing gaming value-chain such as software and hardware developers, publishers, streaming and support services providers.

The newly launched package covers 18 e-gaming core and support service activities, and investors can select up to three activities in their Primary licence with access to RAKEZ Compass Coworking Centre that offers open, private and scalable workstations with the opportunity to collaborate with like-minded professionals.

As an introductory offer, RAKEZ is offering same renewal rate for life and a free three-year residency visa.

"The middle East has a fast rising online gaming population and this presents promising opportunities for business and collaboration in the e-gaming arena. Our aim is to be the launchpad for the gaming enthusiasts that helps them turn their talent into a thriving business, whether it is game development, game publishing, streaming or distribution," said Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ.

"The e-gaming business set-up package has been designed to support starting entrepreneurs, not only with a licence but with the right ecosystem to grow their business. We do this through our coworking hub which is the ideal platform to meet individuals who share their passion."

Related Topics

Business Same Middle East Hub Visa National University Share

Recent Stories

Sharjah registered real estate transactions worth ..

18 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak chairs 14th Annual Khalifa Inte ..

18 minutes ago

Zayed Sustainability Prize’s 20by2020 humanitari ..

48 minutes ago

Import of raw material from India should be allowe ..

54 minutes ago

Winners of first edition of Ministry of Defence Go ..

1 hour ago

161,742 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.