RAKEZ Meets With Power Sector Leaders At Middle East Energy 2020

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 06:30 PM

RAKEZ meets with power sector leaders at Middle East Energy 2020

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2020) Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, RAKEZ, is engaging with key energy sector players at the middle East Energy 2020, one of the largest global energy exhibitions in UAE.

RAKEZ business set-up experts will provide exclusive insights on how the economic zone supports businesses and investors in the field of energy.

Presently, RAKEZ is home to over 600 companies in the field of energy, including Al Yamuna Densons FZE, specialised in power generation and transmission equipment trading; Solutions FZE, specialised in power control switchgear and distribution panels assembling; as well as Middle East Specialised Cables LLC, manufacturer of power distribution cables and power supply wires.

Driven from Ras Al Khaimah’s Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy, the economic zone aims to shed some light on the solutions and offers it provides for energy sector investors within its environment friendly ecosystem.

During the three-day energy exhibition, RAKEZ is offering event participants an opportunity to explore the unique benefits for energy companies in Ras Al Khaimah, as well as an exclusive 25 percent discount on set-up packages with guaranteed same renewal discount percentage for life. All the visitors have to do is visit RAKEZ’s permanent stand in Concourse 2, next to Hall 7 entrance, DWTC.

