RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has been honoured at the Annual Asian Arab Awards 2025 for its remarkable growth, innovation, and global impact.

Presented by the Asian Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC), the award recognises RAKEZ as the fastest-growing economic zone in the UAE, reinforcing its position as a leading business hub that continues to drive economic progress and investment.

The awards ceremony highlighted RAKEZ’s strategic efforts to integrate client feedback into its service design and delivery, ensuring its solutions align with global best practices. This commitment enhances customer satisfaction and strengthens business success, contributing to a dynamic and thriving ecosystem for enterprises of all sizes.

Ramy Jallad, CEO of RAKEZ, commented on the recognition, stating, "At RAKEZ, we are dedicated to providing businesses and entrepreneurs with the right tools, resources, and support to help them thrive.

This recognition by the Asian Arab Chamber of Commerce at the Asian Arab Awards reflects our unwavering commitment to creating a seamless and supportive business environment.

"By actively listening to our clients and evolving in response to their needs, we have cultivated a community where businesses can achieve sustainable growth. RAKEZ is more than just a free zone; we are a strategic partner in success, empowering enterprises to innovate and expand."

With a record-breaking 66 percent growth in new business registrations in 2024, RAKEZ has strengthened its support for start-ups, SMEs, and international investors. Initiatives such as the Growth Series exemplify its commitment to fostering innovation, enabling business expansion, and driving economic diversification.

The Asian Arab Awards celebrate excellence across industries, honouring organisations that drive economic progress, innovation, and cross-border collaboration.