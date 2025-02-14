RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is participating in Gulfood, the world's largest annual food and beverage (F&B) exhibition, which marks its 30th edition this year.

Running from 17th to 21st February at the Dubai World Trade Centre, RAKEZ is showcasing its comprehensive business solutions to global investors seeking to expand in the UAE's thriving F&B sector.

With around 1,000 F&B companies operating within its ecosystem, RAKEZ is home to prominent global and local brands. These companies exemplify the dynamic growth and diversity of the F&B businesses thriving in RAKEZ.

RAKEZ plays a pivotal role in enabling companies to tap into the region's growing demand by providing a supportive ecosystem with seamless setup solutions and world-class infrastructure.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, "The food industry is undergoing a remarkable transformation, driven by innovation, sustainability, and evolving consumer demands. Gulfood is where the future of food takes shape, and RAKEZ is proud to be part of this movement, offering a vibrant ecosystem where F&B businesses can experiment, innovate, and scale seamlessly.

"With our strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and investor-friendly environment, we empower food manufacturers, processors, and traders to capitalise on emerging trends and access growing markets across the region and beyond."