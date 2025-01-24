RAKEZ, RAK DED collaborate to boost business services in emirate

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Economic Development of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK DED) to enhance business services provided to companies in the emirate.

The agreement was officially inked by Mohammed Mahmood, Assistant Director-General of RAK DED, and Kutyba Al Issa, Director of Value-Added Services at RAKEZ, during a signing ceremony at Compass Coworking Centre.

As part of the agreement, RAK DED will support RAKEZ in extending its suite of value-added services, including corporate bank account opening, corporate tax filing, and accounting and bookkeeping services, to its extensive network of clients.

The initiative is a strategic move to ensure that enterprises have access to the tools and resources they need to optimise their operations, maintain regulatory compliance, and focus on growth.

By leveraging each other's strengths, RAKEZ and RAK DED aim to foster an environment where businesses can flourish in a competitive marketplace.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said empowering businesses is a fundamental pillar for economic growth in Ras Al Khaimah. He emphasised that the partnership with the RAK DED reflects a shared vision to create a dynamic environment that allows businesses to succeed and set new standards of excellence.

RAK DED General Manager Dr Abdulrahman Al Shayeb Al Naqbi highlighted the department's commitment to developing strategies that foster a business-friendly environment. He noted that the partnership with RAKEZ aligns with Ras Al Khaimah's vision and aims to improve the ease of doing business ranking.

This collaboration, he said, will enhance investment opportunities through streamlined tax registration and banking services.