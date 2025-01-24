Open Menu

RAKEZ, RAK DED Collaborate To Boost Business Services In Emirate

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2025 | 05:01 PM

RAKEZ, RAK DED collaborate to boost business services in emirate

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Economic Development of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK DED) to enhance business services provided to companies in the emirate.

The agreement was officially inked by Mohammed Mahmood, Assistant Director-General of RAK DED, and Kutyba Al Issa, Director of Value-Added Services at RAKEZ, during a signing ceremony at Compass Coworking Centre.

As part of the agreement, RAK DED will support RAKEZ in extending its suite of value-added services, including corporate bank account opening, corporate tax filing, and accounting and bookkeeping services, to its extensive network of clients.

The initiative is a strategic move to ensure that enterprises have access to the tools and resources they need to optimise their operations, maintain regulatory compliance, and focus on growth.

By leveraging each other's strengths, RAKEZ and RAK DED aim to foster an environment where businesses can flourish in a competitive marketplace.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said empowering businesses is a fundamental pillar for economic growth in Ras Al Khaimah. He emphasised that the partnership with the RAK DED reflects a shared vision to create a dynamic environment that allows businesses to succeed and set new standards of excellence.

RAK DED General Manager Dr Abdulrahman Al Shayeb Al Naqbi highlighted the department's commitment to developing strategies that foster a business-friendly environment. He noted that the partnership with RAKEZ aligns with Ras Al Khaimah's vision and aims to improve the ease of doing business ranking.

This collaboration, he said, will enhance investment opportunities through streamlined tax registration and banking services.

Related Topics

Business Bank Agreement

Recent Stories

Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF

1 second ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed, WIPO Director-General discus ..

Latifa bint Mohammed, WIPO Director-General discuss enhancing collaboration in D ..

9 seconds ago
 United Arab Emirates, New Zealand issue joint stat ..

United Arab Emirates, New Zealand issue joint statement

30 seconds ago
 MBZUAI opens registration for 2025 Executive Progr ..

MBZUAI opens registration for 2025 Executive Programme

44 seconds ago
 Emirates resumes flights to Beirut, Baghdad from F ..

Emirates resumes flights to Beirut, Baghdad from February 1

53 seconds ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets UNDP Administrator in D ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets UNDP Administrator in Davos

1 minute ago
UAE highlights its approach to promoting sustainab ..

UAE highlights its approach to promoting sustainability in tourism at Davos

1 minute ago
 RAKEZ, RAK DED collaborate to boost business servi ..

RAKEZ, RAK DED collaborate to boost business services in emirate

2 minutes ago
 EIF celebrates graduation of 1,103 nationals in 'E ..

EIF celebrates graduation of 1,103 nationals in 'Ethraa' programme

2 minutes ago
 Al Gergawi meets Foreign Minister of Syrian Transi ..

Al Gergawi meets Foreign Minister of Syrian Transitional Government in Davos

2 minutes ago
 25 countries unite in fight against plastic pollut ..

25 countries unite in fight against plastic pollution at Davos

3 minutes ago
 Mariam Almheiri stresses UAE's commitment to coope ..

Mariam Almheiri stresses UAE's commitment to cooperation for sustainable food sy ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East