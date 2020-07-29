UrduPoint.com
RAKEZ Re-opens Its Doors For Business Set-up Consultations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

RAKEZ re-opens its doors for business set-up consultations

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2020) Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) will be opening its sales offices in Ras Al Khaimah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Monday 3 August 2020, welcoming investors seeking consultations on business set-up in the UAE.

As RAKEZ carefully re-opens its doors to new investors, it has taken a series of precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of its visitors, employees and the whole community. Investors visiting RAKEZ for consultation will meet their business set-up consultants in designated open spaces while maintaining safe physical distancing. In addition, the authority has made several enhancements in the business set-up processes by eliminating the requirement of passing on original and printed documents. Investors can walk in to any of RAKEZ sales offices in Ras Al Khaimah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, to consult with the RAKEZ team before proceeding to RAKEZ Portal 360 to submit all requirements, sign their documents, and completing the payment transactions in a safe and secure platform.

"Due to the increasing demand for business set-up consultancy that we have witnessed in the recent weeks, we have decided to re-open our sales offices across the country for investors who would like to meet our business set-up experts in person," said Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ. "Our team is excited to welcome and meet new businessmen, and everyone visiting our locations can rest assured that we have rolled out preventative procedures to ensure them a safe and hassle-free visit."

RAKEZ will continue offering services to its existing clients via RAKEZ Portal 360, where they can access a selection of services 24/7, such as licence and lease renewals, visa applications, and other support services.

