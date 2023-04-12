Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

RAKEZ Recognised For Best RPA Excellence During Future Data Summit 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 03:00 PM

RAKEZ recognised for Best RPA Excellence during Future Data Summit 2023

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2023) Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) received the ‘Best RPA Excellence Award’ during the Future Data Summit 2023, supported by the UAE Cyber Security Council, for its outstanding implementation of robotic process automation (RPA) in visa-related services offered by its government services department.

In a bid to enhance the speed of services delivered to its clients, RAKEZ embarked on its automation journey, onboarding digital workers (virtual bots) to handle visa-related services such as entry permits, immigration file opening, status change, visa renewal, etc.

The digital workers have successfully reduced the time needed for some of the processes by 1.5 days, completing them within just 12 hours. In the first quarter of 2023 alone, the digital workers handled close to 18,500 visa service requests, which is around 70% of the total requests received from clients.

Rakez Group CEO, Ramy Jallad, expressed his happiness at being recognised for successfully automating the company's internal processes.

He highlighted the company's client-first approach and commitment to supporting their business journeys every step of the way. He also announced that digital workers would soon be assisting clients with license activations.

Jallad emphasised that the company is continually leveraging advanced solutions to upgrade its functions and processes. The staff are being trained to be agile so they can efficiently lead and drive technological changes. He stated that the company's focus is on providing innovative and efficient solutions to clients while delivering quality services.

RAKEZ has been at the forefront of technological innovation for years, consistently leveraging cutting-edge digital tools to elevate its performance and make its services more accessible to clients.

RAKEZ provides an unparalleled level of convenience, enabling clients to complete their entire business set-up process digitally. With all its services just a tap away, RAKEZ puts the power in the hands of its clients, offering a streamlined, efficient experience that is second to none.

Related Topics

Business UAE Company Lead Visa All From Government

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to ..

NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to collaborate on Alwaleed Cultu ..

1 minute ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

1 minute ago
 Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039 ..

Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039;Machines Can See&#039; summit

1 minute ago
 Sharjah records real estate transactions worth AED ..

Sharjah records real estate transactions worth AED1.7 bn in March 2023

1 minute ago
 Insured individuals should plan for retirement onc ..

Insured individuals should plan for retirement once they are employed: GPSSA

2 minutes ago
 Masdar expands presence in US with completion of a ..

Masdar expands presence in US with completion of acquisition of Big Beau project ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.