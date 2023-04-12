RAKEZ recognised for Best RPA Excellence during Future Data Summit 2023

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2023) Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) received the ‘Best RPA Excellence Award’ during the Future Data Summit 2023, supported by the UAE Cyber Security Council, for its outstanding implementation of robotic process automation (RPA) in visa-related services offered by its government services department.

In a bid to enhance the speed of services delivered to its clients, RAKEZ embarked on its automation journey, onboarding digital workers (virtual bots) to handle visa-related services such as entry permits, immigration file opening, status change, visa renewal, etc.

The digital workers have successfully reduced the time needed for some of the processes by 1.5 days, completing them within just 12 hours. In the first quarter of 2023 alone, the digital workers handled close to 18,500 visa service requests, which is around 70% of the total requests received from clients.

Rakez Group CEO, Ramy Jallad, expressed his happiness at being recognised for successfully automating the company's internal processes.

He highlighted the company's client-first approach and commitment to supporting their business journeys every step of the way. He also announced that digital workers would soon be assisting clients with license activations.

Jallad emphasised that the company is continually leveraging advanced solutions to upgrade its functions and processes. The staff are being trained to be agile so they can efficiently lead and drive technological changes. He stated that the company's focus is on providing innovative and efficient solutions to clients while delivering quality services.

RAKEZ has been at the forefront of technological innovation for years, consistently leveraging cutting-edge digital tools to elevate its performance and make its services more accessible to clients.

RAKEZ provides an unparalleled level of convenience, enabling clients to complete their entire business set-up process digitally. With all its services just a tap away, RAKEZ puts the power in the hands of its clients, offering a streamlined, efficient experience that is second to none.