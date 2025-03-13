Open Menu

RAKEZ Roadshow To Brazil Highlights Expanding Business Opportunities In UAE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 02:48 PM

RAKEZ roadshow to Brazil highlights expanding business opportunities in UAE

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) recently concluded a successful roadshow in São Paulo and Joinville, strengthening its engagement with Brazilian businesses and showcasing the advantages of expanding into the UAE and the broader MENA region.

The RAKEZ team connected with companies across the construction, automotive, F&B, pulp & paper (P&P), and building materials sectors, highlighting the ease of doing business, cost-effective solutions, and Ras Al Khaimah’s strategic location as a hub for reaching markets in the middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

As part of its engagement strategy, RAKEZ also targeted key business councils, industry associations, and other multipliers to maximize its outreach and build strong connections with Brazilian enterprises looking for expansion opportunities in high-growth markets.

Brazilian businesses are increasingly looking beyond their traditional expansion routes within the Americas, seeking opportunities in high-growth markets like the Middle East.

The UAE is Brazil’s second-largest trade partner in the region, with bilateral trade surpassing US$4.3 billion in 2023. This growing economic relationship is driving more Brazilian companies to explore expansion opportunities in the UAE, looking for competitive business environments and strong global connectivity.

Commenting on the roadshow’s success, Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, said, “Brazil and the UAE share a strong and growing economic relationship, opening doors for greater collaboration. Many Brazilian companies are now looking beyond traditional markets for expansion, and Ras Al Khaimah presents a compelling opportunity with its cost-effective, business-friendly environment and strategic access to high-growth regions.”

He added, "Through this roadshow, we engaged with key industry leaders, demonstrating how RAKEZ’s tailored solutions can support their global ambitions."

RAKEZ has long engaged with Brazilian businesses, and this latest roadshow further solidified connections with industry leaders, showcasing Ras Al Khaimah’s competitive advantages. With a growing number of companies with Brazilian shareholders, interest in the emirate as a business hub continues to rise.

The roadshow played a key role in strengthening relationships and positioning Ras Al Khaimah as an attractive destination for businesses looking to diversify their global footprint.

Committed to facilitating international business expansion, RAKEZ will continue exploring new markets and fostering opportunities for collaboration worldwide.

Related Topics

Africa Business UAE Joinville Brazil Middle East Hub Market Industry Share Asia Billion

Recent Stories

DEWA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endow ..

DEWA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 minutes ago
 DP World reports record revenue of $20.0 billion i ..

DP World reports record revenue of $20.0 billion in 2024

2 minutes ago
 RAKEZ roadshow to Brazil highlights expanding busi ..

RAKEZ roadshow to Brazil highlights expanding business opportunities in UAE

2 minutes ago
 France's GDP growth forecast lowered to 0.7 pct fo ..

France's GDP growth forecast lowered to 0.7 pct for 2025: central bank

2 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on train southwest o ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on train southwest of Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 AD Maqta Technologies Group signs strategic partne ..

AD Maqta Technologies Group signs strategic partnership agreement with Pakistan ..

3 minutes ago
UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks bet ..

UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks between United States, Republic o ..

3 minutes ago
 AFC Champions League Two: Penalty shootout win tak ..

AFC Champions League Two: Penalty shootout win takes Sharjah through

3 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior, FCSC introduce regulatory mo ..

Ministry of Interior, FCSC introduce regulatory model to combat digital & gender ..

3 minutes ago
 First session of Ministry of Interior's Ramadan Co ..

First session of Ministry of Interior's Ramadan Councils discusses 'Balance of E ..

3 minutes ago
 Deputy Commander of Joint Operations visits Joint ..

Deputy Commander of Joint Operations visits Joint Forces Command in Saudi Arabia

4 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves development of 17,080 ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves development of 17,080 new affordable homes in Dubai

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East