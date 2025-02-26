RAKEZ session empowers entrepreneurs with smart marketing strategies on budget

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) recently hosted an insightful session titled ‘Maximising Marketing Impact with Minimal Spend’ at the Compass Coworking Centre, bringing together entrepreneurs and business owners eager to amplify their brand presence without hefty budgets.

The session featured RedHolt CEO Chris Redmond, who shared his journey of scaling an agency with minimal marketing spend, proving that creativity and strategic thinking can outperform large budgets. Meanwhile, Social Station Founder Anas Almarie also provided attendees with powerful marketing tools and strategies to maximise visibility and engagement while keeping costs low.

Attendees gained valuable insights into leveraging free and low-cost marketing channels, building strong networks with the right connections, and ensuring their digital presence is optimised for success.

Discussions emphasised the importance of establishing a clear business purpose, strategically expanding professional networks, and investing in foundational digital assets such as websites and search visibility.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad highlighted the significance of such knowledge-sharing initiatives, stating: “At RAKEZ, we are committed to empowering our business community with the tools and strategies they need to thrive. Impactful marketing isn’t about how much you spend—it’s about smart, purposeful execution. By bringing leaders to share their expertise, we’re helping entrepreneurs adopt practical strategies that drive real results.”