Open Menu

RAKEZ Session Empowers Entrepreneurs With Smart Marketing Strategies On Budget

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 07:15 PM

RAKEZ session empowers entrepreneurs with smart marketing strategies on budget

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) recently hosted an insightful session titled ‘Maximising Marketing Impact with Minimal Spend’ at the Compass Coworking Centre, bringing together entrepreneurs and business owners eager to amplify their brand presence without hefty budgets.

The session featured RedHolt CEO Chris Redmond, who shared his journey of scaling an agency with minimal marketing spend, proving that creativity and strategic thinking can outperform large budgets. Meanwhile, Social Station Founder Anas Almarie also provided attendees with powerful marketing tools and strategies to maximise visibility and engagement while keeping costs low.

Attendees gained valuable insights into leveraging free and low-cost marketing channels, building strong networks with the right connections, and ensuring their digital presence is optimised for success.

Discussions emphasised the importance of establishing a clear business purpose, strategically expanding professional networks, and investing in foundational digital assets such as websites and search visibility.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad highlighted the significance of such knowledge-sharing initiatives, stating: “At RAKEZ, we are committed to empowering our business community with the tools and strategies they need to thrive. Impactful marketing isn’t about how much you spend—it’s about smart, purposeful execution. By bringing leaders to share their expertise, we’re helping entrepreneurs adopt practical strategies that drive real results.”

Related Topics

Business Share

Recent Stories

Dubai Chambers organises Dubai-Bangladesh Business ..

Dubai Chambers organises Dubai-Bangladesh Business Forum to enhance economic rel ..

18 minutes ago
 EU unveils €100 billion plan to boost clean tech ..

EU unveils €100 billion plan to boost clean tech sector

18 minutes ago
 Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for February 2025 a ..

Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for February 2025 attracts bids worth AED7.1 bill ..

18 minutes ago
 Personalised medicine a must for better treatment: ..

Personalised medicine a must for better treatment: Punjab University Vice Chance ..

6 minutes ago
 PU signs MoU with Telec Group to improve engineeri ..

PU signs MoU with Telec Group to improve engineering education

13 minutes ago
 DC orders establishing child centre in one week

DC orders establishing child centre in one week

6 minutes ago
Pakistan places great importance on fostering mutu ..

Pakistan places great importance on fostering mutually beneficial ties with Iraq ..

14 minutes ago
 Dubai DET recognises 153 hotels with Dubai Sustain ..

Dubai DET recognises 153 hotels with Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp

33 minutes ago
 DP World Sokhna welcomes first passenger vessel of ..

DP World Sokhna welcomes first passenger vessel of 2025

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan can revolutionize online business with Ch ..

Pakistan can revolutionize online business with Chinese assistance: Pakistan Chi ..

24 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates Arabian Gulf Mech ..

Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates Arabian Gulf Mechanical Centre

48 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends 3rd season harvest of 'Saba ..

Sharjah Ruler attends 3rd season harvest of 'Saba Sanabel'

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East