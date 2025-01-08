RAKEZ Teams Up With MHC Consulting To Launch Business Growth Services
Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 05:45 PM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) signed a partnership agreement with MHC Consulting to launch Business Growth Services, an innovative initiative designed to help businesses of all sizes thrive.
The service aims to empower entrepreneurs and companies within the RAKEZ ecosystem by offering expert-led strategies to enhance growth, profitability, and leadership capabilities.
The new programme will be delivered through niche events hosted at RAKEZ’s Compass Coworking Centre. These events will provide business owners with actionable insights and practical tools to streamline processes, optimise performance, and ensure long-term success.
Through this collaboration, MHC Consulting will offer clear, step-by-step guidance that simplifies growth strategies, helping companies remain focused on their goals and unlock their full potential.
The partnership was formalised through an agreement signed by RAKEZ VAS Director Kutyba Al Issa and MHC Consulting Co-Founder Mike Hoff.
Commenting on the partnership, Hoff said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with RAKEZ in launching the Business Growth Services initiative. Our mission is to empower businesses with the tools and strategies they need to thrive in today’s competitive landscape. By providing tailored guidance and actionable insights, we aim to help companies unlock hidden potential, drive profitability, and foster leadership excellence.
This partnership is a testament to our commitment to supporting the growth and success of businesses within the RAKEZ ecosystem.”
Speaking on the significance of the collaboration, RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “At RAKEZ, we continuously foster an environment where businesses can flourish and our collaboration with MHC Consulting is a reflection of this commitment. By introducing Business Growth Services, we are providing our community with access to tailored solutions that develop leadership skills and offer sustainable growth opportunities.”
MHC Consulting brings extensive expertise to the partnership, focusing on helping companies achieve measurable results. Through this initiative, business owners will have the support they need to capture more leads, turn them into loyal customers, and strengthen their bottom line. Additionally, the programme places a strong emphasis on equipping founders, executives, and business leaders with tools to inspire their teams, foster innovation, and lead with confidence.
The Business Growth Services initiative marks another step in RAKEZ’s ongoing efforts to support its business community with value-added services that contribute to their long-term success. By combining strategic expertise with a practical, results-driven approach, the programme ensures that companies are equipped to navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and achieve sustainable growth.
Recent Stories
UAE to host six global conferences for first time in 2025
RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Business Growth Services
Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of ‘Farm To Plate’ agri-te ..
PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticketholders
‘Plant the Emirates’ Programme strengthens sustainable national food securit ..
Imran Khan’s applications for medical examination, communication with sons app ..
Excessive taxes hinders business operation but Pakistan to fulfill IMF program: ..
Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives at UAE floating hospital withi ..
Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievements, human empowerment
Gaddafi Stadium, National Bank Stadium near completion to host ICC Champions Tro ..
NYU Abu Dhabi launches PhD programme in Astrophysics and Space Systems
World’s Coolest Winter campaign named Strategic Partner of 1 Billion Followers ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE to host six global conferences for first time in 20254 minutes ago
-
RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Business Growth Services5 minutes ago
-
Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of ‘Farm To Plate’ agri-tech business into Esw ..5 minutes ago
-
‘Plant the Emirates’ Programme strengthens sustainable national food security20 minutes ago
-
Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives at UAE floating hospital within Operation Chivalro ..50 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievements, human empowerment50 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Economy launches programme to enhance professional skills in DNFBP sectors50 minutes ago
-
NYU Abu Dhabi launches PhD programme in Astrophysics and Space Systems1 hour ago
-
World’s Coolest Winter campaign named Strategic Partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit’s 3rd edit ..2 hours ago
-
Apple Original Films' feature 'F1' wraps production at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix2 hours ago
-
1 Billion Followers Summit marks world’s first-ever convening of all major social media platforms2 hours ago
-
Whitepaper showcases UAE's experience in implementing remote work2 hours ago