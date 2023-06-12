UrduPoint.com

RAKEZ, Ukrainian Business Council Ink MoU To Strengthen Investment Opportunities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2023 | 03:30 PM

RAKEZ, Ukrainian Business Council ink MoU to strengthen investment opportunities

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2023) Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) and the Ukrainian Business Council (UBC) signed a strategic agreement to boost economic collaboration, paving the way for greater investment prospects, and further strengthening the bilateral ties between the UAE and Ukraine.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by RAKEZ’s Chief Government & Corporate Relations Officer Yaser Abdulla Al Ahmed and UBC President, Olena Shyrokova at a conference in Ras Al Khaimah. Present at the event were department heads from RAKEZ and a delegation from Ukraine, which included UBC's management and business owners.

This collaboration promises to provide Ukrainian investors with unprecedented access to tailor-made, competitive business set-up solutions in the UAE through RAKEZ. The benefits of this collaboration will be highlighted by both parties via an array of initiatives such as joint events and campaigns.

Both organisation heads expressed their enthusiasm about the new alliance. Shyrokova said, “This MoU is an important step towards strengthening economic ties between our two nations. Located in close proximity to the port, RAKEZ is a very attractive destination for Ukrainian trading companies that are considering relocating their business to the UAE.

The highly developed infrastructure of the free zone will meet the requirements of any market sector, whether manufacturing, IT or real estate. I certainly see a wide range of opportunities for cooperation ahead.”

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “The UAE, and specifically Ras Al Khaimah, offers a world of opportunities for Ukrainian businesses to flourish. The distinctive advantage of having complete foreign ownership and the return on profits creates a highly favourable business environment for Ukrainian investors wishing to establish their presence or expand their business footprint in the UAE. Our alliance with Ukrainian Business Council will cultivate a mutually beneficial relationship that will allow Ukrainian enterprises to prosper amidst the UAE's vibrant and booming economic landscape.”

The Ukrainian delegation was introduced to RAKEZ and briefed about the process of starting or moving their business to the UAE. They also met with officials from the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, Al Marjan Island, and Ras Al Khaimah Properties; and took a tour of the facilities at Ras Al Khaimah Ports.

Related Topics

World Business Ukraine UAE Alliance Market Event From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture&#039;s School of Life initiative ret ..

Dubai Culture&#039;s School of Life initiative returns in July

5 minutes ago
 Southeast Sindh on alert as Cyclone Biparjoy nears ..

Southeast Sindh on alert as Cyclone Biparjoy nears, Karachi safe from direct imp ..

20 minutes ago
 Russian oil to help government in providing relief ..

Russian oil to help government in providing relief to masses: Musadik

52 minutes ago
 Funeral prayers of soldiers martyred in North Wazi ..

Funeral prayers of soldiers martyred in North Waziristan terror attack offered

2 hours ago
 Pakistan wants home series ahead of World Cup this ..

Pakistan wants home series ahead of World Cup this year

3 hours ago
 PM terms arrival of Russian oil cargo as beginning ..

PM terms arrival of Russian oil cargo as beginning of new relationship with Mosc ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.