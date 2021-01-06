UrduPoint.com
RAKTA Launches Smart Monitoring And Control Systems In Transportation

Wed 06th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2021) The Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) launched the experimental phase of smart monitoring and control systems in transportation, represented by smart surveillance cameras in buses and taxis, smart meters, and a smart control centre.

The project included installing four smart cameras in taxis, in addition to eight cameras on public transport buses, which aim to enhance and provide the highest levels of security and safety in transportation in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

The project also includes a smart meter system, which is considered one of the latest technologies for taxis that operate with an artificial intelligence (AI) system to improve fleet operations. It will also be linked to a smart control centre in which it will view the bus and taxi fleets in real-time, 24 hours a day, thus enhancing the smart city system.

Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, General Manager of RAKTA, affirmed that these smart systems aim to strengthen the security system in the emirate, enhance government directives to shift to smart cities and raise the quality of life for the residents. This project serves the first strategic objectives of "people happiness" the second, "integrated transportation" and the fifth "future-shaping". These systems also provide support and a solution for the comprehensive management of taxi and bus fleets using the latest AI technologies.

The smart cameras, smart meters, and the control centre that work with AI technologies are considered a source of big data to be analysed in a way that helps decision-makers in improving and developing services and maintaining the safety and security of transportation users by reducing traffic accidents, complaints, and lost items in transportation.

