RAKTDA celebrates launch of latest adventure attraction: Jebel Jais Zipline Tour

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) In an ongoing effort to further develop and expand the Emirate’s adventure tourism portfolio, the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, RAKTDA, announced the official launch of its latest adventure tourism product on Jebel Jais, the "Jebel Jais Zipline Tour", in partnership with ToroVerde.

It will join and complement the existing attractions, including the Jebel Jais Via Ferrata and the Jebel Jais Flight: The Word’s Longest Zipline that has already welcomed more than 35,000 flyers since its launch.

The "Jebel Jais Zipline Tour" features seven ziplines flying over the grand cliffs and canyons of Jebel Jais, which are connected by nine platforms; the cluster of seven ziplines cover a total distance of 5km (ranging from 337m to 1km in length) with an average speed of 60kmph.

During the tour, flyers will navigate their way through the air to reach the 15-metre-long sky bridge, the highest in the UAE at 1,250m above sea level and 300m above ground, which they will have to cross to finish the rest of the zipline tour journey.

Raki Phillips, CEO of the RAKTDA, said, "As Ras Al Khaimah is widely considered the region’s nature-adventure hub, we strongly believe that the introduction of new, innovative products is essential to meet the demands of its rising number of visitors, particularly amongst active adventures and sports enthusiasts.

We are confident that the Jebel Jais Zipline Tour will draw and fascinate nature-adventure lovers of all ages from around the country and beyond."

Ricardo Lizano, COO of ToroVerde, said, "We are excited to launch yet another product on Jebel Jais. This time, adventure enthusiasts visiting Jebel Jais will have yet another reason to come, and will find nothing short of an exhilarating experience with the Jebel Jais Zipline Tour."

New adventure tourism products in the pipeline include "Bull Maze" scheduled for Q4 of 2019, which comprises a field of 35 challenging obstacles suspended in the air, distributed across three levels of a 20-metre-high structure that will encourage each participant to face his/her limits. The next adventure attraction to launch in Q1 of 2020 will be a controlled bungee at a height of 1,500 metres above the sea (23 metres above ground). Participants will have a free fall of eight metres and a controlled fall of 15 metres.