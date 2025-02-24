RAKTDA To Host Jais Ride In April
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 09:15 PM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) is ramping up its reputation for staging world-class sporting events with the launch of a new cycling challenge set to take place on Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest peak, on 12th and 13th April 2025.
Jais Ride will see cyclists pushed to their limits as they ascend the legendary mountain route of Jebel Jais – often ranked among the most scenic cycling routes in the region and one of the stages of the UAE Tour – with thrilling competitions at key split points along the 25km course.
The modern road, constructed in 2017, is considered among the best mountain roads in the world. With smooth, winding ascent, multiple switchbacks and dramatic elevation changes, it is a firm favourite among professional cyclists and endurance athletes. The upcoming race will enable participants to test their skills on this challenging yet rewarding route, with strategic checkpoints and sprint segments.
Commenting on the launch of the race, Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said, “We are excited to introduce this thrilling new cycling event on Jebel Jais, offering cyclists the unique opportunity to test their endurance on one of the world’s most breathtaking and challenging mountain roads. As part of our commitment to establishing Ras Al Khaimah as a leading destination for outdoor adventure and sports, this tournament brings world-class sporting experiences to the emirate, showcasing its natural beauty and dynamic landscapes.
”
The race will feature a structured competition format, with prizes awarded in multiple categories:
Sprint Segment (Green Jersey Award): A 500-metre sprint section, with the winner to receive the Green Jersey Award for fastest sprinter.
King of the Mountain (KOM) Points: The top 20 riders at each split point (7km, 14km, and 21km) will earn KOM points. The lead rider at each split will receive 20 points, with consecutive points awarded down to 20th place.
Polka Dot Jersey Award: The rider with the highest total KOM points across all three splits (7km, 14km, and 21km) will be awarded the Polka Dot Jersey, recognising them as the best climber of the race.
Yellow Jersey Award – Overall Winners: The top three cyclists to reach the summit will be crowned overall race winners and awarded the prestigious Yellow Jersey.
With its challenging climb, rewarding summit finish, and spectacular scenery, this race is expected to attract elite and amateur cyclists alike from across the UAE and beyond.
Ras Al Khaimah is widely recognised as the region’s top sports and adventure tourism destination, hosting internationally acclaimed sporting events such as the Ras Al Khamai Half Marathon, the UAE Tour, and HIGHLANDER Adventure, the middle East’s leading hiking event. Standing at 1,934 metres above sea level, Jebel Jais is a global hotspot for adventure tourism and one of the UAE’s most visited natural attractions.
