RAKTDA, Trip.com Group bolster alliance to promote Ras Al Khaimah as premier destination for Chinese travellers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) and Trip.com Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at ITB Berlin 2025 to launch a range of new initiatives designed to boost Ras Al Khaimah’s appeal as a must-visit destination for Chinese travellers. The signing of the MoU builds on a period of significant momentum for Ras Al Khaimah in China.

The agreement, signed by Amanda Wang, Vice President of Trip.com Group, and Iyad Rasbey, Vice President of Destination Tourism Development at RAKTDA, builds on the success of an existing partnership and sets the stage for the launch of transformative initiatives that will enhance Ras Al Khaimah’s visibility, appeal and accessibility in China, one of the world’s fastest-growing outbound travel markets.

Harnessing Trip.com Group’s advanced digital ecosystem, data intelligence and consumer reach, the partnership will drive strategic marketing initiatives that engage Chinese travellers at every stage of their journey – from inspiration and planning to booking and on-the-ground experiences.

Through immersive storytelling, targeted promotions, and exclusive travel offerings, Ras Al Khaimah will be positioned as the go-to destination for Chinese visitors seeking an authentic Arabian escape. Combining breathtaking natural landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and world-class hospitality, the Nature Emirate offers a one-of-a-kind blend of adventure, relaxation, and history, providing a compelling alternative to traditional middle Eastern destinations.

Since the partnership’s launch in June 2024, Trip.com Group has generated more than 17.5-million-page impressions for Ras Al Khaimah. The collaboration has been particularly impactful for Ras Al Khaimah’s hospitality sector, with hotel bookings increasing by 22% in the second half of 2024, driven by targeted promotions and destination marketing campaigns.

Highlighting the outstanding success of the partnership to date, Trip.

com Group honoured RAKTDA with its "Outstanding Strategic Partner of the Year" and "Best Overseas Partner of 2024" awards at its Global Partner Summit staged in December 2024.

Iyad Rasbey, Vice President, Destination Tourism Development at RAKTDA, stated, “China is one of the fastest-growing source markets. The extension of our partnership with Trip.com Group is an important step in our ongoing strategy to explore new growth opportunities. By combining our expertise in destination marketing with Trip.com Group’s market insights and digital influence, we will present Ras Al Khaimah to a broader audience, highlighting its heritage and Arabian hospitality.”

Amanda Wang, Vice President of Trip.com Group, highlighted the shared vision with Ras Al Khaimah’s unique appeal to Chinese travellers. "Ras Al Khaimah offers natural beauty, adventure, and cultural significance,” she said. “We plan to enhance our digital capabilities with RAKTDA to create engaging stories for Chinese travellers. By boosting our marketing efforts and increasing Ras Al Khaimah's presence on our platforms, we aim to attract more visitors to explore this remarkable emirate.”

As part of the next phase of collaboration, the partners will introduce a flagship Ras Al Khaimah Star Hub store on Ctrip – Trip.com Group’s Primary travel booking platform for Chinese travellers – providing a dedicated virtual space for travel inspiration, promotions, and curated itineraries. RAKTDA is also enhancing the travel experience for Chinese tourists visiting the emirate, by offering language support and digital payment solutions.

RAKTDA reported its strongest year ever in 2024, welcoming a record-high 1.28 million overnight arrivals, marking 12% growth in tourism revenues and a notable 15% rise in MICE visitors. This success is a testament to the Emirate’s strategic and sustainable growth vision to attract over 3.5 million annual visitors by 2030.