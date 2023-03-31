UrduPoint.com

Ramadan 2023 Initiative: Supporting Emirati Families, Emerging Businesses In Providing Meals To The Less Fortunate

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 04:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2023) In collaboration with the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the National CSR Fund has called on companies to contribute towards Ramadan Initiative 2023, providing meals to those less fortunate.

Ramadan is about empathy, generosity and helping those in need, and the contributions will support Emirati families and emerging Emirati businesses as they prepare and provide these Ramadan meals.

Productive Emirati families and emerging Emirati businesses have also collaborated to offer support in preparing meals throughout the month.

While signing the Memorandum of Cooperation with the National CSR Fund, Mohamed Haji Al Khoori, Director-General of the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, said this is a great opportunity during these blessed days that would benefit the "Emirati Families" initiative by cooperating with ministries, government institutions and the private sector throughout the year to support and sponsor families for their participation in many national events and occasions such as the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba and Global Village in Dubai.

Al Khoori added that cooperation between the Foundation and the National CSR Fund would be in the interest of the "Emirati Families" initiative and would promote entrepreneurship among national families and help them establish sustainable small and medium enterprises.

Undoubtedly, this cooperation will significantly help achieve their goals and aspirations and boost the initiative's outcomes.

According to Nuha Al Harmoudi, Director of the National CSR Fund, “Ramadan is all about giving, and the culture of giving is embedded within the UAE. Giving can take many shapes and forms. This initiative is paving the way for productive Emirati families and emerging Emirati businesses to foster entrepreneurship by providing Ramadan meals to the less fortunate. The National CSR Fund is proud to work alongside leading organisations in the UAE to unify efforts and promote Ramadan values.”

The initiative aims to foster entrepreneurship among productive Emirati families and emerging Emirati businesses, provides meals to the less fortunate, and offers businesses an opportunity to support through monetary and in-kind contributions.

All contributions will go directly to the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation. Participating businesses will receive a disclosure report confirming their contribution to creating Sustainable Impact within the Year of Sustainability.

