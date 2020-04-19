UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ramadan Hours For Federal Government Announced

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 01:15 PM

Ramadan hours for federal government announced

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2020) The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, FAHR, on Sunday announced a five-hour work day for civil servants during the Holy Month of Ramadan, which is expected to start on April 24th.

In a circular, FAHR announced that work hours for all ministries and federal entities will start at 09:00 and end at 14:00, with the "exception of those whose job nature demands working extra hours."

FAHR also called on all federal ministries and agencies to abide by the provisions issued by the authority in relation to remote work during emergencies.

