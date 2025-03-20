Ramadan in Sharjah fusion of culture, traditions, unique events

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) Sharjah is one of the prominent tourist destinations in the UAE, combining authenticity and history on one hand and modernity and innovation on the other.

During the Holy Month of Ramadan, the emirate shines even brighter, taking on a special character marked by joyful Ramadan vibes and diverse cultural events.

The emirate is home to over 3,000 mosques, each distinguished by its stunning designs that embody the beauty of Islamic architecture, adorned with intricate decorations inspired by nature.

Among the most notable mosques are King Faisal Mosque, Al Noor Mosque, Sharjah Mosque, and Al Taqwa Mosque, all of which attract large numbers of worshippers for Taraweeh prayers and daily prayers.

The mosques and public spaces exude tranquillity and serenity, especially with the illumination of Ramadan lanterns adorning the streets, giving the city a unique charm during the nights of the holy month. These beautiful surroundings draw visitors who prefer spending their time in reflection and worship, reflecting the tolerant and spiritual nature of Sharjah's residents.

Sharjah's markets are among the top tourist attractions during Ramadan, bustling with local and international visitors seeking to enjoy traditional atmospheres. Souq Al Jubail and The Central Souk are renowned for offering a wide range of products that reflect the emirate's rich cultural heritage.

During Ramadan, these markets come alive with special events such as exhibitions showcasing handmade crafts, and stalls selling traditional Ramadan foods that are not to be missed.

Additionally, the Aljada area hosts vibrant Ramadan festivities until 30th March 2025, filled with activities and entertainment, where guests can also indulge in oud and qanun performances, Arabic calligraphy art, henna designs, and storytelling sessions.

Another highlight is the "Darya" exhibition in the Muwaileh Commercial Area, featuring diverse projects ranging from food, desserts, and coffee to clothing, perfumes, and more, running until 4th April 2025.

The UAE has long been a standout destination for food enthusiasts, especially during Ramadan, and it offers a chance to explore Ramadan dishes prepared with exceptional skill. Ramadan Iftar meals in Sharjah are among the most enjoyable experiences for visitors, showcasing traditional Emirati cuisine that reflects the nation's cultural heritage.

In Sharjah, Ramadan is not just an ordinary month but an opportunity to engage with local culture and revive authentic Emirati hospitality traditions. Visitors can enjoy artistic and craft displays that combine Emirati heritage with modern performances.

Several Ramadan festivals are held across the emirate, such as the "Ramadan Nights" exhibition, which is one of Sharjah's leading commercial and cultural events. The exhibition provides a perfect platform to celebrate the month and its wonderful ambience while benefiting from the marketing activities hosted at the event.

Sharjah's cultural agenda is also packed with enriching knowledge sessions, discussions, and workshops organised by various government entities to foster positive and purposeful learning experiences.

Recently, the emirate inaugurated the Al Layyah Canal project in Khalidiya Suburb, hosting the Sharjah Ramadan Festival, which includes theatrical and artistic performances and Quranic and cultural competitions, allowing visitors to experience Emirati culture at its finest.

The festival also features the Al Layyah Ramadan Market, catering to families with diverse activities. The market supports youth-led projects, empowering local entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative ideas and products in a supportive environment encouraging creativity and innovation.