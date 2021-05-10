Ramadan Nights 2021 concludes attracting over 50,000 visitors

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2021) The Ramadan Nights 2021, which recently concluded, has attracted more than 50,000 visitors and more than 300 exhibitors, who displayed over 1,000 brands with exclusive discounts on a wide range of products.

Organised by the Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber, the exhibition ran from 22nd April to 8th May as part of the 31st Sharjah Ramadan Festival, and was grand success that contributed to revitalising the emirate's retail sector after achieving high sales that went beyond the exhibitors' expectations.

"Ramadan Nights 2021 has further secured its position as one of the most important shopping destinations across the UAE. The exhibition has achieved all the intended objectives, including boosting commercial movement and domestic tourism and providing an outstanding shopping experience amid an awesome festive atmosphere," said Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

Al Midfa underlined that the Centre was keen to implement the strictest precautionary and preventive measures during the exhibition, and ensure visitor and staff compliance to maintain the health and safety of everyone.

Sultan Shattaf, Director of business Development & Marketing at Expo Centre Sharjah, pointed out that the exhibition offered a wide variety of activities, which helped attract a large number of visitors who expressed their satisfaction with the exhibition's distinctive and safe shopping experiences.

The winners will be announced during the grand raffle draw that the Sharjah Chamber will organise on 14th May, 2021, at Sahara Centre Mall, he added.