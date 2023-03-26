UrduPoint.com

Ramadan Nights 2023 Begins 5 April Offering Over 10,000 Products, Up To 75% Discounts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2023 | 09:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2023) Expo Centre Sharjah has announced it is all set to kick off the 40th edition of "Ramadan Nights 2023," a highly anticipated commercial and marketing event in the Emirate of Sharjah. Organised by the Centre and supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the event will run from April 5 to 21, featuring over 10,000 products from prominent brands and retailers with discounts of up to 75 percent.

The event, which is part of the 33rd Sharjah Ramadan Festival, is expected to draw a large annual visitor turnout eager to explore the diverse products and goods offered by exhibitors. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy considerable discounts, alluring offers, and valuable prizes, all while participating in cultural and artistic programs, entertainment activities, and sampling an assortment of local, Arab, and international delicacies.

Spanning 17 days, the exhibition serves as an all-encompassing family event, catering to visitors' consumption needs throughout the holy month and leading up to the preparations for Eid Al Fitr celebrations. The event features a dedicated area for games and fun activities suitable for various age groups, as well as the Heritage Village, which showcases heritage art performances, traditional clothing, tools, handicrafts, incense, beverages, and popular Ramadan dishes.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Chairman of Expo Centre Sharjah, stressed that "Ramadan Nights" is one of the top activities of the “Sharjah Ramadan Festival.” The event carries both economic and social significance, offering a platform to bolster the retail sector while highlighting its social aspects through fostering social cohesion and supporting heritage activities and cultural exchange in a joyful and positive atmosphere.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, shared his excitement for the annual Ramadan Nights Festival, remarking: "It brings us great joy to partake in the festivities of the holy month of Ramadan and Eid with visitors, showcasing an array of activities and alluring marketing offers."

Al Midfa underscored that the exhibition will provide an extensive and inviting space for families and individuals to relish delightful Ramadan evenings over the subsequent 17 days, all while indulging in a distinctive shopping experience at unrivaled competitive prices.

During the holy month, the exhibition will be open to visitors daily from 17:00 to 1:00 and from 15:00 to 00:00 during Eid Al Fitr.

