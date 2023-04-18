UrduPoint.com

Ramadan Nights 2023 Continues To Draw Multitudes Of Shoppers

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Ramadan Nights 2023 continues to draw multitudes of shoppers

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2023) Ramadan Nights 2023, organised by Expo Centre Sharjah and supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has been attracting a significant number of shoppers and visitors over the past few days.

The event, being held in the lead-up to Eid Al Fitr as part of the 33rd edition of the "Sharjah Ramadan Festival", features an array of exclusive offers and substantial discounts, with savings of up to 75 percent on over 10,000 products.

The exhibition's preliminary results show that it has successfully boosted the marketing movement in Sharjah. Most of the participating entities have reported rewarding returns and large sales, thanks to the event's popularity and the increased shopping movement.

The event's Heritage Village immerses visitors in a world of customs, traditions, folklore, and Emirati handicrafts.

Showcasing a captivating display of folk arts, cultural and heritage programmes, and competitions, the village also offers an array of delicious drinks, Ramadan dishes, traditional Emirati foods, dates, and Arabic coffee.

In addition, attendees can explore an extensive collection of traditional clothing, incense, perfumes, heritage accessories, wicker products, ancient coins, fishing tools, and other heritage collectibles.

Running until 21st April, the "Ramadan Nights" exhibition features approximately 500 brands and over 170 exhibitors from major retailers. Spanning more than 16,000 square metres, the event showcases a diverse selection of over 10,000 products for attendees to explore.

Related Topics

World Sharjah Chamber April Commerce Event From Industry Arab Ramadan

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank reports operating profit incr ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank reports operating profit increase by 32%, net profit by 25% ..

49 seconds ago
 Sharjah records 21,486 real estate transactions wo ..

Sharjah records 21,486 real estate transactions worth AED 5.9 billion in Q1 2023

16 minutes ago
 Efforts afoot to explore new markets for manpower ..

Efforts afoot to explore new markets for manpower export: NA told

33 minutes ago
 PPP, MQM-P call for dialogue among political parti ..

PPP, MQM-P call for dialogue among political parties

36 minutes ago
 Infinix unveils major #EidLoot to Kickstart Eid ce ..

Infinix unveils major #EidLoot to Kickstart Eid celebrations in advance!

53 minutes ago

&#039;Epic Story Media&#039; partners with Bidaya’s &#039;Mansour’ franchise

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.