Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Ramadan Nights 2023 Draws Thousands Of Visitors In First Week

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Ramadan Nights 2023 draws thousands of visitors in first week

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2023) Ramadan Nights 2023, organised by Expo Centre Sharjah and supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has kicked off to an impressive start, attracting thousands of visitors in its first week.

This prestigious event has earned a reputation as a premier shopping and entertainment destination, offering a wide range of activities, exclusive events, and customised promotions to cater to the diverse preferences of attendees.

The event features over 170 exhibitors from top retailers and showcases more than 500 brands, offering visitors an extensive selection of goods, products, services, and luxury items.

The centre is organising the exhibition from 8th to 21st April as part of the 33rd edition of "Sharjah Ramadan Festival". The exhibition boasts an impressive program of shopping surprises, exciting entertainment activities, and valuable prizes and gifts, all of which contribute to a vibrant and lively atmosphere.

In the upcoming days, residents and visitors of the Emirate can expect more enjoyable Ramadan evenings, heritage shows, dining experiences, and family entertainment activities, in addition to major discounts of up to 75 percent on a wide range of products from prominent local and international brands.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, emphasised that "Ramadan Nights" undergoes a renewal process annually to offer unique experiences to both residents and visitors of the Emirate. Expo Sharjah is committed to fostering a marketing atmosphere that complements the promotions and entertainment events, drawing a considerable number of visitors who relish exceptional shopping experiences and delightful Ramadan evenings."

Additionally, Al Midfa stressed that Expo Centre Sharjah has planned numerous exciting surprises and entertainment events for both residents and visitors of the emirate in the upcoming period, urging everyone to seize this opportunity to visit the exhibition and discover the great offers and surprises it has to offer for the whole family to enjoy.

Related Topics

Sharjah Visit Chamber April Commerce Family Event All From Industry Top Ramadan

Recent Stories

Net Zero by 2050 without nuclear energy is impossi ..

Net Zero by 2050 without nuclear energy is impossible: Mohamed Al Hammadi

1 minute ago
 Zayed Humanitarian Day renders humanitarian work a ..

Zayed Humanitarian Day renders humanitarian work as basis of UAE&#039;s national ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai Municipality launches innovative platform fa ..

Dubai Municipality launches innovative platform facilitating investment opportun ..

1 minute ago
 Sania Mirza stuns fans with series of vibrant phot ..

Sania Mirza stuns fans with series of vibrant photographs

23 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Shmyhal Lands in Canada on Airplane Depi ..

Ukraine's Shmyhal Lands in Canada on Airplane Depicting Fighter Jet, Folded Hand ..

23 minutes ago
 South Korean Presidency Rejects US Eavesdropping A ..

South Korean Presidency Rejects US Eavesdropping Allegations as 'Absurd'

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.