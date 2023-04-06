Ramadan Nights 2023 kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2023) The 40th edition of Ramadan Nights 2023 kicked off yesterday evening at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

Organised by the Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the event, which will run until 21st April, offers an exciting array of entertainment programs, unique heritage activities, and captivating surprises in the world of shopping.

With over 10,000 products on offer, visitors can enjoy discounts of up to 75 percent, valuable prizes, and promotions.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Expo Centre Sharjah, and Salem Ali Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Municipal Council. Present at the opening ceremony were several members of the board of Directors of the Chamber and Expo Centre Sharjah, along with Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, and Sultan Shattaf, Director of Sales and Marketing Department at Expo Centre Sharjah, in addition to a number of official figures and members of the diplomatic corps.

The exhibition featured around 500 brands and over 170 exhibitors from major retailers.

Following the opening ceremony, attendees toured the exhibition, met with various exhibitors, and learned about the products on offer. In addition, they witnessed a variety of heritage events and artistic performances at the Heritage Village. Visitors were also introduced to exhibits presented by productive families, showcasing traditional clothes, tools, handicrafts, incense, drinks, and popular Ramadan dishes.

Al Owais emphasised that Ramadan Nights is a significant initiative and part of the 33rd edition of the "Sharjah Ramadan Festival," being organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The 17-day exhibition aims to provide various entertainment activities, special offers, and new programmes that enhance shopping and entertainment experiences for everyone, ensuring that the festival spreads an atmosphere of joy and happiness among both residents and visitors of the emirate.

For his part, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa noted that the Ramadan Nights is an annual event that is constantly evolving to offer unparalleled shopping and entertainment experiences to the residents and visitors of Sharjah. This year, during the 40th edition of the exhibition, the Expo Centre Sharjah has curated an exciting schedule of entertainment and heritage events and activities. Additionally, visitors can take advantage of numerous promotions and valuable prizes offered by exhibitors, creating an inclusive environment for visitors to spend enjoyable Ramadan evenings with their loved ones.

The first day of the exhibition witnessed a remarkable turnout of visitors who flocked to enjoy the unique shows and exciting events offered, with the Heritage Village being a major highlight. This section showcased various aspects of the UAE's ancient and authentic society, offering parents and visitors the opportunity to enjoy beautiful heritage paintings, participate in live competitions, and win prizes.

Running daily during the holy month of Ramadan from 17:00 to 01:00 and from 15:00 to 12:00 during Eid Al-Fitr, "Ramadan Nights 2023" occupies an area of over 16,000 square metres, displaying more than 10,000 products.