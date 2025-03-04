Open Menu

‘Ramadan Nights’ Exhibition Kicks Off Thursday At Expo Centre Sharjah

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2025 | 11:45 AM

‘Ramadan Nights’ exhibition kicks off Thursday at Expo Centre Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) Expo Centre Sharjah is all set to launch the 42nd edition of “Ramadan Nights” exhibition 2025 next Thursday, 6th March, and will continue until 30th March.

Organised by the Centre with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition is one of Sharjah’s premier commercial and cultural events, featuring over 200 leading retailers and nearly 500 global and local brands.

As part of the 35th edition of the "Sharjah Ramadan Festival”, the Ramadan Nights exhibition offers visitors an ideal platform to embrace the spiritual essence of the holy month while enjoying a vibrant and entertaining atmosphere.

It also features special promotions and major discounts of up to 75 percent on a wide variety of products. Shoppers can also look forward to exciting surprises, exclusive deals, and the opportunity to enter raffles and win valuable prizes.


Spanning over 16,000 square metres, the exhibition is expected to draw more than 150,000 visitors. Its agenda includes an exciting array of entertainment shows, culinary experiences, and cultural activities tailored for all family members.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said, “Each year, we strive to elevate the Ramadan Nights exhibition by curating exceptional shopping and entertainment experiences that enhance the festive spirit of the holy month.”

He noted that this year’s edition features an expanded lineup of cultural and entertainment activities, complemented by compelling marketing promotions, all aimed at enriching visitor engagement.

“Our goal is to provide an immersive space where families can enjoy memorable Ramadan nights, while taking advantage of exclusive shopping deals and major discounts offered by exhibitors,” he added.

