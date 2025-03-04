‘Ramadan Nights’ Exhibition Kicks Off Thursday At Expo Centre Sharjah
Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2025 | 11:45 AM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) Expo Centre Sharjah is all set to launch the 42nd edition of “Ramadan Nights” exhibition 2025 next Thursday, 6th March, and will continue until 30th March.
Organised by the Centre with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition is one of Sharjah’s premier commercial and cultural events, featuring over 200 leading retailers and nearly 500 global and local brands.
As part of the 35th edition of the "Sharjah Ramadan Festival”, the Ramadan Nights exhibition offers visitors an ideal platform to embrace the spiritual essence of the holy month while enjoying a vibrant and entertaining atmosphere.
It also features special promotions and major discounts of up to 75 percent on a wide variety of products. Shoppers can also look forward to exciting surprises, exclusive deals, and the opportunity to enter raffles and win valuable prizes.
Spanning over 16,000 square metres, the exhibition is expected to draw more than 150,000 visitors. Its agenda includes an exciting array of entertainment shows, culinary experiences, and cultural activities tailored for all family members.
Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said, “Each year, we strive to elevate the Ramadan Nights exhibition by curating exceptional shopping and entertainment experiences that enhance the festive spirit of the holy month.”
He noted that this year’s edition features an expanded lineup of cultural and entertainment activities, complemented by compelling marketing promotions, all aimed at enriching visitor engagement.
“Our goal is to provide an immersive space where families can enjoy memorable Ramadan nights, while taking advantage of exclusive shopping deals and major discounts offered by exhibitors,” he added.
Recent Stories
DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..
DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..
Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives
Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day
Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..
INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..
TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..
A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th phase of Mohammed bi ..9 minutes ago
-
DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerhouse10 minutes ago
-
Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 202425 minutes ago
-
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives40 minutes ago
-
COP30 President highlights UAE-Brazil-Azerbaijan alliance as key to strengthening climate governance55 minutes ago
-
Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability1 hour ago
-
AI, digital tools transforming China's elderly care industry2 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day2 hours ago
-
Three killed in Mississippi as storms sweep across US2 hours ago
-
INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Central Asian markets2 hours ago
-
Korea’s consumer prices rise at 2% level for 2nd month in February3 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn13 hours ago