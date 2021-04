ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2021) The Holy Month of Ramadan starts on Tuesday , April 13, in the UAE, the moon-sighting committee announced late on Monday.

The announcement was made after the committee’s meeting after Maghreb prayers.

The holy month of fasting observed by Muslims around the world lasts for 29 or 30 days (lunar cycle) and is dependent on the Islamic Calendar.