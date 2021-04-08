Ramadan work hours for federal government announced

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2021) The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has announced the working hours of employees in ministries and federal entities during the Holy month of Ramadan.

According to the circular, the official working hours of ministries and federal entities in Ramadan will start at 9:00 and end at 14:00, excluding those whose work requires otherwise.

The circular is in line with the UAE Cabinet decision on the regulation of the Federal Labour Law concerning official work hours in Ramadan.

On this blessed occasion, FAHR congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of Emirates, as well as the UAE people and all Arab and Islamic nations.