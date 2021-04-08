UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ramadan Work Hours For Federal Government Announced

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 12:00 PM

Ramadan work hours for federal government announced

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2021) The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has announced the working hours of employees in ministries and federal entities during the Holy month of Ramadan.

According to the circular, the official working hours of ministries and federal entities in Ramadan will start at 9:00 and end at 14:00, excluding those whose work requires otherwise.

The circular is in line with the UAE Cabinet decision on the regulation of the Federal Labour Law concerning official work hours in Ramadan.

On this blessed occasion, FAHR congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of Emirates, as well as the UAE people and all Arab and Islamic nations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid All Government Cabinet Arab Ramadan Labour

Recent Stories

LHC fixes Rs 80 price for per kilogram sugar

6 minutes ago

RUDP: Boon for business, bane for farmers?

12 minutes ago

OPPO holds it Service Day to provide High Quality ..

24 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 98 more deaths in Pakistan over la ..

54 minutes ago

India reports record 126,789 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 132.74 million

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.