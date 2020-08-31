Rapid Intervention Teams respond to gas explosion in Abu Dhabi Restaurant

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2020) The Rapid Intervention Teams of the Emergency and Public Safety Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police responded to a gas explosion that took place at a restaurant in a building on Rashid bin Saeed Street in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The Command and Control Centre in Abu Dhabi received a report on Monday morning about an explosion in a restaurant. Immediately, the Rapid Intervention Teams rushed to the sport and safely evacuated the residents of the building, who sustained some minor to medium injuries, and cordoned off the area to ensure the safety of the public.

Abu Dhabi Police have said the injured have been transferred to the hospital for treatment.