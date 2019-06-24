Rapid processing, proactive mechanisms solutions to government procurement system challenges: Al Tayer

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, gave a detailed presentation on the strategy of managing the Government Procurement Department in the Ministry of Possibilities.

Members of the departmetn leadership team including ministers, applicants of the Federal financial systems, in addition to the team members of the department from the Ministry of Finance, MoF, attended the meeting held at the Ministry of Possibilities at Emirates Towers in Dubai.

Meeting attendees discussed the mechanisms and the management of the government procurement department including the Primary objectives of establishing the department. They also reviewed the consequent adjustment of policies, procedures and linking the department with other financial systems, and also the possibility of linking the department with federal entities that do not follow the federal financial system.

Al Tayer highlighted the UAE government authorities’ keenness to manifest the future vision of their leadership into action through meticulous planning and launching ambitious and unconventional strategic initiatives. All of which are reflective of the eagerness of government leaders to understand and overcome the challenges of the future through new and innovative models and working methodologies that contribute towards social development and well-being of the public.

"The overall strategy of the Department of Government Procurement is based on rapid processing, proactive decision making and quick solutions to the important files of the government procurement system. We will achieve this through the modernisation of government procurement policy and by supporting small and medium enterprises, SMEs," he explained.

The Minister added, "The Department of Government Procurement team will work on developing the Government Procurement System for all federal entities, in line with the UAE’s vision and strategy. This will create a flexible corporate strategic model that will enhance business efficiency as well as customer satisfaction, reflecting the UAE’s pioneering role and its path on the vision of the UAE leadership in looking ahead to the meet the challenges of the future.

"

"A comprehensive analytical study of government procurement was conducted over the past three years to determine the nature of government procurement and SME suppliers as well as the expected risks and challenges to achieve these objectives. The strategic direction of the department is based on findings of this study, in order to gather the information necessary to accomplish the task assigned to this department of the world’s first unconventional ministry," Al Tayer explained.

The Department of Government Procurement aims to make government procurement quicker by shortening the time required to complete the procedures. This is aimed at ensuring a flexible procurement policy, to bolster links with federal financial systems, predict proactive services that facilitate the procedures of suppliers and users, facilitate product classifications, and to apply state-of-the-art technologies and innovative digital solutions.

The launch of a Department of Government Procurement is a novel step in the process of continued rejuvenation of the government's structure and work methodology to pre-empt future challenges and enhance efficiency. The move is in line with the 16th goal of the UAE's sustainable development goals for safe, fair and transparent procedures for government biddings and auctions and for enhancing accountability.

The Ministry of Possibilities is an unconventional ministry that was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in April and managed by the members of the UAE Cabinet. It works to re-structure the system of government work through handling important national files. It represents the next generation of government operations and intends to apply design-thinking and experimentation to develop proactive and disruptive solutions to tackle critical issues, bringing together federal and local government teams and the private sector along with the individuals. The restructuring will be changed according to the files on the agenda.