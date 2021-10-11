RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2021) The Human Resources Department of Ras Al Khaimah has announced that Thursday, 21st October, will be a public holiday to mark the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

The announcement came in line with the circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, taking into consideration the authorities whose normal work requires special arrangements.

The Department congratulated the UAE leadership, all employees at the RAK government and the people of the UAE.