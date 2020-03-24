UrduPoint.com
Ras Al Khaimah Bans Circulation Of Paper Marketing Materials With Immediate Effective

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 07:30 PM

Ras Al Khaimah bans circulation of paper marketing materials with immediate effective

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2020) The Department of Economic Development in Ras Al Khaimah has temporary banned circulation of paper marketing materials from all businesses with immediate effective until further notice.

The decision is part of the preventive measures being taken to reduce the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, and to ensure the health and safety of the community. "It is also in line with a decision issued by the National Media Council," according to an announcement of the Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office.

Inspections will be carried out to ensure compliance and legal action will be taken against violators, it added.

