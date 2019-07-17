Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, Ghana foster business cooperation

(@imziishan)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2019) Mohamed Ali Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ras al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Samata Gifty Bukari, Consul-General of the Republic of Ghana in Dubai, have discussed strengthening bilateral business cooperation and investment opportunities in different sectors.

Al Nuaimi underscored the importance of enhancing ties with Ghana, and the private sector in both countries through facilitating meetings of business communities from both Ras Al Khaimah and Ghana. He emphasised that Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry shall extend all the support to establish business partnerships that achieve the strategic goals.

"Ghana and Ras Al Khaimah have agricultural resources that qualify them to become suppliers of food products to many countries. There is an increasing need for investment in food security to satisfy the growing demand to the food; and the 7th Arab Conference of Investment in Food Security which is going to take place in Ras Al Khaimah in December shall discuss among other issues, the smart agriculture which aims to achieve the agricultural sustainability through better usage of the resources," he added.

Al Nuaimi invited Bukari to participate in the upcoming conference and re-affirmed that Ras Al Khaimah will support and facilitate the participation of the countries.

Bukari praised the diverse economy of Ras Al Khaimah which depend on non-oil sectors such as industry, tourism, trade and agriculture. She highlighted the importance of reinforcing the partnership with the emirate, calling Emirati companies to expand their investments in Ghana. She also showcased the wide range of incentives and resources provided by Ghana, being one of the promising markets in the region.

The Ghanian official also invited the Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber to participate in the reception of the Ghanaian President during his planned visit to UAE in November this year.

The meeting further reviewed the available opportunities across many economic and investment sectors, how to reinforce the business cooperation, and increase the bilateral trade.