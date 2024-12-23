Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince issues decision appointing private secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, issued a decision appointing a private secretary.

The decision stipulated the appointment of Sheikh Dr. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Khaled Al Qasimi as a private secretary for the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah with the rank of director.