Open Menu

Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince Issues Decision Appointing Private Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 11:45 PM

Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince issues decision appointing private secretary

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, issued a decision appointing a private secretary.

The decision stipulated the appointment of Sheikh Dr. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Khaled Al Qasimi as a private secretary for the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah with the rank of director.

Related Topics

Saud

Recent Stories

UNIFIL calls for accelerating Israeli withdrawal f ..

UNIFIL calls for accelerating Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon

5 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince issues decision appoin ..

Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince issues decision appointing private secretary

5 minutes ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: LambdaTest

Press Release from Business Wire: LambdaTest

8 minutes ago
 Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

8 minutes ago
 Initiating dialogue with Opposition to strengthen ..

Initiating dialogue with Opposition to strengthen democratic system: Coordinator ..

10 minutes ago
 CG COMSTECH inaugurates AI Smart Classrooms

CG COMSTECH inaugurates AI Smart Classrooms

10 minutes ago
European, US markets wobble awaiting Santa rally

European, US markets wobble awaiting Santa rally

10 minutes ago
 Over 3,000 North Korean soldiers killed, wounded i ..

Over 3,000 North Korean soldiers killed, wounded in Kursk: Zelensky

10 minutes ago
 PTI to bring proposals in next dialogue session: R ..

PTI to bring proposals in next dialogue session: Rana Sanaullah

10 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundatio ..

50 minutes ago
 Cyclone Chido death toll rises to 120 in Mozambiqu ..

Cyclone Chido death toll rises to 120 in Mozambique

48 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree establishing Dub ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree establishing Dubai Resilience Centre

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East