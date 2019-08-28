Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone unveils first-ever business package designed for women

(@imziishan)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2019) Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, RAKEZ, today announced the launch of its BusinessWomen Package, a ‘first-of-its-kind’ product in the UAE designed exclusively to encourage more women into business.

The plan, which starts from AED6,200, with installment plan options, includes a free zone licence, a shared workstation and various support services in a one-stop-shop, RAKEZ said in a press statement.

Businesswomen who want to set up their company with the economic zone can either select a 1-year or a 3-year package. Both packages come with value-added services such as free usage of RAKEZ shared workstations, free printing of business cards, priority tokens at RAKEZ Service Centres and eligibility for a UAE Residence Visa(s).

The 3-year option comes with a free investor visa, costing AED 3,950 and provides a choice from eight free zone licence types (Commercial, Educational, E-Commerce, General Trading, Individual/Professional, Media, Service, and Freelancer Permit).

Commenting on the introduction of the new package, Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, said, "We are very proud to launch the RAKEZ BusinessWomen Package, which is a clear testament to our commitment of encouraging more women to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams. In the past, we have conducted events exclusively for women, such as networking sessions. We have used these events as platforms to get to know what challenges they are facing and what can we do to support them."

Jallad added that more initiatives to inspire women into business are in the works.