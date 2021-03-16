Ras Al Khaimah issues safety measures during Ramadan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2021) Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ras Al Khaimah Police and Head of the Local Emergency Crisis and Disaster Team in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, has announced a set of precautionary measures during the Holy month of Ramadan.

Major General Al Nuaimi said that these decisions include restrictions on family or institutional Iftar tents and public gatherings for Iftar banquets, offering or distributing Iftar meals in front of restaurants, at assembly points, in front of homes and mosques or through vehicles and other means.

Those who wish to give Iftar meals should coordinate with the charitable organisations in the country, or by contracting with a restaurant, he added.

In the same context, Munther bin Shukr Al Zaabi, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Municipal Department and a member of the Team, urged restaurant to ensure hygiene, safety and health of cookers and service providers and their commitment to wearing masks and gloves.

He added that it is strictly forbidden to distribute Iftar meals inside or in front of the restaurant, as also the distribution of Iftar meals. "Distribution of meals must be placed in boxes or bags and closed tightly," he advised.

According to the decision, Iftar meals will be distributed only in labour complexes, through coordination between restaurants, the management of workers’ accommodation in the area.

Moreover, sales in restaurants are limited to regular meals to the public by following the precautionary measures, and not allowing gatherings before taking meals by the beneficiaries, as well as after taking meals. The two-metre social distancing norm must be followed between customers, all of whom should be wearing protective mask.

Al Zaabi stressed that if restaurants or benefactors do not adhere to these conditions, legal measures and violations will be imposed to preserve the security and safety of health and protect society from the risk of spread of the COVID-19.