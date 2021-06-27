Ras Al Khaimah launches programme to boost tourism and investment

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2021) Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAK TDA) today announced a strategic, high-impact investment programme that will position the Emirate as one of the most preferred destinations for tourism and investments in affordable luxury.

Endorsed by the government of Ras Al Khaimah, the new initiative, SelectRAK, is rolled out in partnership with Arton Capital, a government advisory company that focuses on promoting public-private partnerships that energise economies around the world SelectRAK will focus on providing an array of benefits to investors, including long-term residency based on criteria outlined by the government. By enhancing the appeal of Ras Al Khaimah for investment, the initiative will help build all core economic sectors, including healthcare, hospitality, education, trade, and retail, in turn, creating new jobs and supporting domestic enterprises.

The initiative will also support investors in registering and operating international businesses from Ras Al Khaimah, and assist in finding a home of their choice in the Emirate. All investors who meet the criteria and other guidelines mandated by the government will also be provided long-term residence visas.

Raki Phillips, CEO of RAK TDA, said the new programme will deliver a demonstrable positive impact, by welcoming global enterprises, investments, and talent to the Emirate.

He added, "This strategic platform will serve as a one-stop-hub for promoting the Emirate, highlighting its tourism attractions to a global audience by underscoring business and investment opportunities, and showcasing a compelling lifestyle as a haven from the bustle of big cities.

"Our goal to promote Ras Al Khaimah as a wonderful tourism destination, and to help energise all economic sectors, is aligned with the long-term vision of the leadership to establish the Emirate as one of the preferred places to live and work."

SelectRAK will focus on promoting Ras Al Khaimah as "an authentic escape to affordable luxury" and highlight its differentiating strengths - including the diverse tourism attractions spanning the mountain, sea and land; the high quality of life assured; business opportunities; and rich cultural heritage.

"There is immense potential in Ras Al Khaimah, and we look forward to contributing over two centuries of collective team experience to this exciting initiative. SelectRAK will showcase the benefits of investing in the Emirate on the global stage," said Armand Arton, Founder and President of Arton Capital.

Ras Al Khaimah is one of the fastest-growing tourism, investment, and lifestyle destinations in the region, welcoming investors from around the world. With one of the largest economic zones that is home to more than 13,000 companies, Ras Al Khaimah offers 100 per cent ownership of firms and zero income tax.

SelectRAK is the latest strategic initiative from Ras Al Khaimah, following the Authority’s recent announcement of over 20 sustainable tourism development initiatives, marking an investment of half a billion Dirhams.