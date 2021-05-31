RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2021) The Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah ranks third globally in the World Bank Group's report on 'Doing Business in Ras Al Khaimah and Enforcement of Contracts 2021', notching up the first position internationally in the report's 'Quality of Judicial Processes Index - Time Standards for Civil Cases, Adjournment and Continuances'.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the emirate's Judicial Council, attributed the achievement to the support provided by the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whose directives have reinforced the country's pioneering position on the global competitiveness indexes and turned the country to a preferred global business destination thanks to its conducive investment and innovation-driven environment, as recognized by the global organisation.

"This global achievement achieved by the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah falls in line with the track record made by the UAE on the global stage thanks to the visionary vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the directives of H.

H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, to adopt best international practices across all fields," Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud commented on the achievement.

Sheikh Mohammed in this regard highlighted the directives of H.H. Sheikh Saud to develop business friendly legislation that addresses the multifaceted challenges and rapid global changes in a way that ensures expeditious and fair settlement of legal disputes and ultimately bolsters investor trust in the country as a preferred global business destination.

"As we usher in the country's developmental drive for the next 50 years, we are required to double efforts and continue to retain our prestigious and coveted position on global ease of doing business and competitiveness rankings through ensuring synergy and teamwork spirit and qualifying Emirati cadres capable of delivering the future and achieving the aspirations of our wise leadership to set a global model to be emulated for sustainable progress and development," he added.

Sheikh Mohammed thanked all the teams and staffs of the RAK Courts Department, including the judicial and notary services executives who have contributed to this global achievement, affirming that human capital development remains at the heart of the social welfare and economic wellbeing drive in the emirate.