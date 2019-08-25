UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ras Al Khaimah Maintains 10-year Track Record With Another Fitch ‘A’ Rating

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 07:45 PM

Ras Al Khaimah maintains 10-year track record with another Fitch ‘A’ rating

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2019) Ras Al Khaimah has had its ‘A’ rating with a Stable Outlook affirmed by global agency Fitch Ratings.

Fitch has maintained Ras Al Khaimah’s ‘A’ rating for more than 10 years and the agency highlighted the Emirate’s low and declining Government debt burden and high GDP per capita as key ratings drivers.

Fitch expects "the debt of the Government to fall to below 20 percent of GDP in 2019," which is, "well below the 'A' category median," based on sustained fiscal surpluses. The ratings agency forecasts a fiscal surplus of 2.7 percent of GDP in 2019.

This robust fiscal outlook is underpinned by prudent management as well as "a relatively diversified economy dominated by manufacturing and services," the agency added.

Related Topics

2019 Government

Recent Stories

Sheikh Khalifa extends invitation to Kazakh Presid ..

47 minutes ago

DEWA, Huawei hold summit on AI, digital transforma ..

1 hour ago

Ajman DED issues resolution on organisation of tra ..

2 hours ago

UAE Embassy celebrates Year of Tolerance in Czech ..

2 hours ago

AED33 million Dubai Studio City pipe extension wor ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Uruguay on Independence D ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.