Ras Al Khaimah Medical District to upgrade Saqr Hospital trauma, operations departments

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) Dr. Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Director of the Ras Al Khaimah Medical District, has revealed that the district plans to develop, expand and maintain the trauma and operations departments at the Saqr Hospital, in line with the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s, MoHAP, vision to provide comprehensive and innovative healthcare services.

Al Nuaimi underlined that the services provided by both departments will not be affected during the development work, and pointed out that the hospital has provided all the possible alternatives to ensure medical services are offered to the fullest extent.

He also shed light on the MoHAP’s keenness to constantly follow up on the maintenance works not only at the Saqr Hospital but also at all the Ras Al Khaimah Medical District’s hospitals and medical centres.

"MoHAP spares no effort to provide comfort for all patients and follow up on all their needs and requirements so as to provide unique health services in accordance with the best international standards," Al Nuaimi noted.

Mohammad Rashid bin Arshid, Director of the Saqr Hospital, explained that the quality of services provided by the hospital will not be affected during the maintenance operations.

Arshid said that the developments in the trauma and operations departments aim at ensuring the continuity of providing high-level administrative, medical and therapeutic services, and noted that the work will continue for three months and will include the expansion of the waiting rooms and raising their capacity.

The total number of beds in the hospital is 124 with an occupancy rate of 59 percent, while the total number of visitors to the specialised clinics reached 25,946 in the first half of this year, 47,517 to the emergency departments and 3,952 inpatients. The number of surgeries conducted during the same period reached 1,229.

The Director of Saqr Hospital highlighted that the hospital, in cooperation with the Visiting Consultants Office is keen on attracting a group of competent doctors to help treat rare medical conditions and share experiences with doctors and consultants.