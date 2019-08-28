Ras Al Khaimah Municipality selects Grundfos to explore energy efficiency in pumping systems

(@imziishan)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2019) The Ras Al Khaimah Municipality has selected Danish water and climate solutions, Grundfos, to provide an audit of the HVAC, irrigation, water supply and disinfection pumping systems across 50 buildings and operational facilities, including large-scale sewage plants.

A Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, was signed today to begin the audit, which is expected to take up to seven weeks. Grundfos will also conduct a systems certification and maintenance training for the Ras Al Khaimah Government’s building managers and supervisors.

"The MoU is aligned with the municipality’s vision to pioneer sustainable urban development and create healthy and happy communities. The audit will help us explore ways to reduce energy costs by working with the expert team of Grundfos on pumping systems, which drive a significant part of our energy consumption," said Munther Mohammed bin Shekar, Director-General, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality.

The audit will be overseen by the Municipality’s Energy Efficiency and Renewables Administration, which is coordinating the implementation of the RAK Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Strategy 2040, established under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

The strategy targets 30 percent energy savings, 20 percent water savings and 20 percent generation from renewable energy sources by 2040 and comprises a programme to retrofit approximately 3,000 buildings over two decades.

Kostas Poulopoulos, Grundfos Area Managing Director, Gulf, Levant and Pakistan, said the MoU reflects the coming together of two like-minded organisations. "We are both prominent leaders in our specific industries with a joint vision of the sustainability and well-being of the planet," he said.

The MoU signing follows the recent launch by Grundfos of the free "Energy Check" to organisations in the UAE to help root out inefficient equipment and promote water conservation.

"The UAE has some of the highest water consumption rates in the world," said Poulopoulos. "On average, the national per capita water consumption rate in the Emirates, including personal, residential, commercial and agriculture is 550 litres per day as compared to 170-300 litres internationally. Much can be done to minimise water consumption in buildings, manufacturing and other sectors by utilising the latest digital technology to make pumping solutions as efficient as possible and reduce wastage."