Ras Al Khaimah New Yearâ€™s Eve fireworks to feature one of worldâ€™s largest pyrotechnics performances to welcome 2021

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2020) The Organising Committee for Ras Al Khaimah New Yearâ€™s Eve Celebrations has announced its preparations for welcoming 2021, with a focus on ensuring public safety in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic. The event includes fireworks in various shapes and themes rising above the sea near Al Marjan Island, over a 4km stretch, in tune with special musical arrangements for a total of 10 minutes to welcome the New Year.

#RAKNYE2021 will be held without public activities or viewing areas to ensure the safety of the public, while adhering to social distancing protocols.

Since the celebration of New Year coincides with the weekend, families will find a special time awaits in Ras Al Khaimah, with all the hotels in Al Hamra Village and Al Marjan Island featuring dedicated viewing areas that will be the safest in the region to celebrate the New Year in style.

Only hotel guests, residents, ticket holders of special events and diners of surrounding restaurants will have access to these areas, in addition to essential hotel staff and operational teams responsible for organising the fireworks. The celebrations will be telecasted live on television networks, social media channels and at raknye.com.

A spokesperson of the organising committee said: "Organising the event requires comprehensive planning and close cooperation, bringing together local and Federal government agencies and private companies. The precautionary measures aim to ensure the wellness and safety of all visitors, staff and the Ras Al Khaimah community, while underlining the Emirateâ€™s distinction as the GCC Capital of Tourism 2021."

He added: "The circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic dictated that we must organise this iteration of Ras Al Khaimahâ€™s famous New Year's Eve celebrations in a new manner, by leveraging digital technology.

The event will be captured on high-definition format for live telecast, spreading a message of hope and optimism. It will highlight our achievements and demonstrate the resilience of the nation, and Ras Al Khaimah in particular. We thank the public who enriched our experiences in the past and encourage them to watch the celebration live on tv and social media channels from 11:45pm."

The Organising Committee reiterated its focus on taking all precautionary measures through continuous coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority NCEMAand the Ministry of Health and Prevention. There will be real-time follow-up on the visitor density at all hotels in Al Hamra Village and Al Marjan Island. Every attendee must follow safety guidelines including wearing masks and adhering to social distancing.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi road leading to Al Marjan Island will be closed from 2pm on 31 December, 2020 and access will only be allowed for residents, guests of hotels and restaurants plus permit holders.

The Organising Committee also cancelled all public events and will close the public viewing platforms and beach area along the road between Al Hamra Village and Al Marjan Island, in addition to the closure of the open beach in front of the Marina Towers at Al Hamra Village. Visitor parking and child play areas will be blocked as part of COVID-19 safety protocols.

Ras Al Khaimah made history with the New Yearâ€™s Eve Gala of 2020, which won the Guinness World Records titles for the â€˜Most Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for Launching Fireworks Simultaneouslyâ€™ and the â€˜Longest Fireworks Waterfallâ€™ in the presence of Official Adjudicators from Guinness World Records. These take the total number of Guinness World Records titles set for fireworks hosted by Ras Al Khaimah to five in just three years.